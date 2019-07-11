New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Base 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro is Up to 83% Faster Than Previous Generation in Benchmarks

Thursday July 11, 2019 9:14 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple this week updated its entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar and Intel's latest 8th-generation Core quad-core processors, and benchmarks for the 2019 model are now beginning to surface.


Geekbench 4 scores indicate the base 2019 model with an 8th-generation 1.4GHz quad-core Core i5 processor has up to a 6.8 percent increase in single-core performance, and up to 83.4 percent faster multi-core performance, compared to the base 2017 model with a 7th-generation 2.3GHz dual-core Core i5 processor.

Specifically, the 2019 model has average single-core and multi-core scores of 4,639 and 16,665 respectively based on eight Geekbench results, while the 2017 model averages 4,341 for single-core and 9,084 for multi-core.


The new entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro is powered by Intel's Core i5-8257U processor, which appears to be a custom variation of its Core i5-8250U processor designed for Apple. The 15W chip is part of the Coffee Lake family and has a max Turbo Boost frequency of up to 3.9GHz.

The notebook can also be upgraded to an 8th-generation 1.7GHz quad-core Core i7 processor. This configuration uses Intel's Core i7-8557U, which is likewise believed to be a custom variation of its Core i7-8550U processor, with a TDP of 15W and a max Turbo Boost frequency of up to 4.5GHz.

Only one Geekbench result is available for the 1.7GHz configuration so far with single-core and multi-core scores of 4,835 and 15,515 respectively. There is room for variance here as more results come in, but this would be a performance increase of up to around 60 percent compared to the equivalent 2017 model.

Apple advertises the new entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro as "two times more powerful" than the previous generation. The benchmarks approach this at up to 83 percent, but performance in real-world usage will vary.

Apple did not update the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro in 2018, which is why 2017 models serve as the previous-generation comparisons.

Avatar
Fried Chicken
48 minutes ago at 09:22 am

Impressive, but iPad Pro is where you should be putting your money now.

This is a post-modernist falsehood
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
sirozha
34 minutes ago at 09:36 am

Impressive, but iPad Pro is where you should be putting your money now.

Disagree. iPad Pro is useless for most professional applications. It’s fine for browsing Facebook, though.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
mudflap
45 minutes ago at 09:26 am

My 7 year old MacBook Pro isn't that much slower than this. However, those numbers are meaningless; sure it can perform well in short bursts (Geekbench isn't exactly an intense benchmark) but can it perform like that over 15 minutes? 30 minutes? 2 hours? Try running handbrake for an extended length of time, exporting a movie from Adobe Premiere or rendering some kind of 3D animation.

The bottleneck for MacBooks has always been the terrible cooling implementation. Once it goes over the 90c mark, you know things will downclock on the CPU to keep it from having a meltdown.


If you want to ever do any real CPU-intensive work, a laptop is never your answer. No laptop is.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
bladerunner2000
55 minutes ago at 09:16 am
My 7 year old MacBook Pro isn't that much slower than this. However, those numbers are meaningless; sure it can perform well in short bursts (Geekbench isn't exactly an intense benchmark) but can it perform like that over 15 minutes? 30 minutes? 2 hours? Try running handbrake for an extended length of time, exporting a movie from Adobe Premiere or rendering some kind of 3D animation.

The bottleneck for MacBooks has always been the terrible cooling implementation. Once it goes over the 90c mark, you know things will downclock on the CPU to keep it from having a meltdown.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
bladerunner2000
41 minutes ago at 09:29 am

iOS 13 has external drive support and Adobe's full Photoshop version for iOS is already in beta. And native stylus support.


How am I supposed to work on Indesign and Illustrator though? What about video editing? Animators? Web developers, etc?

Pretty crazy to suggest an iPad is a sufficient replacement for a laptop.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
simonmet
42 minutes ago at 09:29 am
RIP Touch Bar-free version.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Pbrutto
51 minutes ago at 09:19 am
I mean.....2 cores becomes 4 core and multi core speed increases....incredible
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
JDHiro
45 minutes ago at 09:25 am

Serious, does anyone really need a laptop that is even faster? What is big the hurry?


Yes, when I'm running Xcode builds that take 10+ minutes.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
xgman
39 minutes ago at 09:32 am

Try running handbrake for an extended length of time, exporting a movie from Adobe Premiere or rendering some kind of 3D animation.


For that type of work you don't pick an entry level unit.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bladerunner2000
50 minutes ago at 09:21 am

Impressive, but iPad Pro is where you should be putting your money now.


Can it connect my external drive with all my photoshop, illustrator and indesign files, go through files and folders quickly and run the Adobe Creative Suite with a mouse?

Answer: of course not. So why should I be putting my money on a gimped device that serves only as a glorified smartphone?
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]