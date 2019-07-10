Searchable Transcripts of WWDC 2019 Session Videos Now Available

Wednesday July 10, 2019 1:31 PM PDT by Eric Slivka
Apple today announced that transcripts of all of its WWDC 2019 session videos are now available through the WWDC video page.


Individual transcripts can be searched by keyword or phrase, and clicking on search results will jump you straight to the corresponding timestamps in the video, making it easy to find just what you're looking for and share those specific sections with timestamped links. Transcripts can also be downloaded in .txt format for local archival and search purposes.

1 comments