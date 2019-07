With the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro being refreshed with a Touch Bar and other new features today, Apple no longer sells a MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar in its current lineup. In other words, it is no longer possible to buy a new MacBook Pro with a physical escape key directly from Apple.The Touch Bar has been a controversial feature since its debut on the 15-inch MacBook Pro in October 2016, with some critics describing it as a gimmick. The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro was until now a way around the Touch Bar, with its physical escape key earning it the nickname of " MacBook Escape."A physical escape key remains available on MacBook Air models.