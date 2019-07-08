New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Releases Revised Version of iOS 13 and iPadOS Developer Beta 3

Monday July 8, 2019 1:18 pm PDT by Eric Slivka
Alongside the second public beta versions of iOS 13 and iPadOS, Apple today also released a revised third beta version of the operating systems for developers.


The reason for the new version isn't entirely clear, but the original third developer beta was not available for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus for some reason. Today's update, build 17A5522g, is only a very minor increment from the 17A5522f build of the original release, but Apple appears to be pushing it out for all devices, not just the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that had not originally received it.

Registered developers will need to download the profile for the iOS 13 and iPadOS betas from Apple's Developer Center. The revised Beta 3 can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper profile has been installed.

Related Roundups: iOS 13, iPadOS
[ 2 comments ]