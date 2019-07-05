MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Battery Cable for Charging Your iPhone From Nomad

Priced at $49.99, the Battery Cable combines a high-quality Lightning cable made from braided 500D nylon woven in a ballistic weave pattern with a 2,800mAh battery that's built right into the cord.
The built-in battery is meant to allow the cable to work even when you don't have a power source, and it's convenient because you don't need to have a separate battery pack -- it's all one device that you can bring with you.
At 2,800mAh, the Battery Cable won't quite charge your iPhone to full if it's an XS, XS Max, or XR, but it will give you some extra juice in a pinch.
A light on the Battery Cable will let you know what the charge level is, and for traveling, there's an integrated silicone cable tie to keep it from getting tangled up.
When charging your iPhone with the Battery Cable, it will charge up your iPhone before charging up the included battery pack. The battery pack itself is made from a durable aluminum while the kevlar construction of the cable will ensure that the Battery Cable lasts for a long time to come.
