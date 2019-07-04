New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Experiencing Issues With iCloud Services and Retail Store Systems

Thursday July 4, 2019 10:34 am PDT by Eric Slivka
Apple today is experiencing problems with a host of iCloud-related services, as outlined on the company's system status page. Affected services include all of the basic iCloud services, as well as services like Find My Friends, Find My iPhone, Game Center, Photos, and Screen Time.


The company says only that "some" users are affected, but social media reports suggest the outage is fairly widespread.

Apple is also having problems with its retail store systems, with a number of users reporting that employees are unable to complete customer purchases or support requests.




[ 7 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
nwcs
10 minutes ago at 10:42 am
It’s been a bad week for the internet. Lots of “glitches” for the bigger entities from Facebook to Google to Apple.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jgdeschamps
15 minutes ago at 10:38 am
It's Jony's fault. He took the "i" in iCloud with him on his way out and no one noticed.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]