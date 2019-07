Apple Experiencing Issues With iCloud Services and Retail Store Systems

The awkward moment you go into the Apple store and they say every store in the world right now can’t sell anything.



Systems down and they don’t know how long for. #FirstWorldProblems #Apple — Elliott Cantor (@ElliottCantor) July 4, 2019



Systems are down completely @apple store international plaza Tampa, Fl. Can’t even get my watch fixed — wakaidev (@wakaidev) July 4, 2019

Apple today is experiencing problems with a host of iCloud-related services, as outlined on the company's system status page . Affected services include all of the basic iCloud services, as well as services like Find My Friends, Find My iPhone, Game Center, Photos , and Screen Time.The company says only that "some" users are affected, but social media reports suggest the outage is fairly widespread.Apple is also having problems with its retail store systems, with a number of users reporting that employees are unable to complete customer purchases or support requests.