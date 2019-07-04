Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Experiencing Issues With iCloud Services and Retail Store Systems
The company says only that "some" users are affected, but social media reports suggest the outage is fairly widespread.
Apple is also having problems with its retail store systems, with a number of users reporting that employees are unable to complete customer purchases or support requests.
The awkward moment you go into the Apple store and they say every store in the world right now can’t sell anything.— Elliott Cantor (@ElliottCantor) July 4, 2019
Systems down and they don’t know how long for. #FirstWorldProblems #Apple
Systems are down completely @apple store international plaza Tampa, Fl. Can’t even get my watch fixed— wakaidev (@wakaidev) July 4, 2019
