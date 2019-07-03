New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Attention Correction Feature in iOS 13 Beta Enables Appearance of Eye Contact During FaceTime Calls

Wednesday July 3, 2019 4:30 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
A new feature in the latest iOS 13 beta makes users appear as if they're looking directly at the camera to make eye contact during FaceTime calls, when actually they're looking away from the camera at the image of the other person in the corner of their screen.


The FaceTime Correction Feature as demoed by Will Simon (@Wsig)

The new "FaceTime Attention Correction" feature, first spotted by Mike Rundle on Twitter, can be turned on and off in the FaceTime section of the Settings app, although it only appears to work on iPhone XS and XS Max devices in the third iOS 13 beta sent out to developers on Tuesday.

Why the feature is limited to these devices right now remains unknown. It clearly relies on some form of image manipulation to achieve its results, so maybe the software algorithms require the more advanced processing power of Apple's latest devices.

Rundle predicted in 2017 that FaceTime attention correction would be introduced by Apple in "years to come," but its apparent inclusion in iOS 13, due to be released this fall, has surprised and impressed him.

For more details on the many features coming to iPhones with iOS 13, be sure to check out our comprehensive MacRumors roundup.

Awesome and creepy at the same time.
The big question is, what comes next? Brave new world.


Looking at his expression on the left, mood correction?
