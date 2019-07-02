Deals Spotlight: AirPods With Charging Case Discounted to $145 ($14 Off), AirPods With Wireless Charging Case Still $19 Off

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Representing savings of $14, this is currently the best sale on the AirPods with Charging Case available online. It's joining Amazon's existing discount on the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, which is on sale for $179.99, down from $199.00.
Amazon also has the standalone Wireless Charging Case discounted to $69.99 ($9 off), but as of writing it's temporarily out of stock. Apple introduced the new AirPods back in March, updating the wireless headphones with "Hey Siri" support, 50 percent more talk time, and speedier device switching while listening to music.
As another note, Amazon today also has a Gold Box deal on Apple's 12-inch MacBook from 2017. You can get the 256GB model of the notebook in refurbished condition for $849.99, down from $1,099.99. The retailer is offering three colors of the MacBook on sale, including Gold, Space Gray, and Rose Gold.
