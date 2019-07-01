New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls Recent WSJ Report About Jony Ive 'Absurd'

Monday July 1, 2019 2:25 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Following Apple's announcement that Jony Ive will be leaving the company to start his own design firm later this year, there have been multiple reports speculating on why Ive left and his time at Apple over the course of the last few years.

The Wall Street Journal published one such report over the weekend, suggesting that after the release of the Apple Watch and its failure as a fashion accessory, Ive was dispirited and wanted to take a step back from day to day work at the company.


The report further suggested that Ive's hands-off approach was disrupting work internally as he failed to show up to meetings and failed to offer design team members the guidance they needed, particularly on the iPhone X. Ive was said to be frustrated with an increasing focus on operations over design.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, in an email to NBC News, called the story "absurd" and said that the conclusions drawn by the report "don't match with reality." From Cook's email:
The story is absurd. A lot of the reporting, and certainly the conclusions, just don't match with reality. At a base level, it shows a lack of understanding about how the design team works and how Apple works. It distorts relationships, decisions and events to the point that we just don't recognize the company it claims to describe.

The design team is phenomenally talented. As Jony has said, they're stronger than ever, and I have complete confidence that they will thrive under Jeff, Evans, and Alan's leadership. We know the truth and we know the incredible things they're capable of doing. The projects they're working on will blow you away.
Apple last week said that Ive is leaving Apple to begin his own company, LoveFrom. Apple will be LoveFrom's first client, and Ive said that he plans to continue to work on Apple design projects.

Ive also said that Apple's design team is "stronger, more vibrant, and more talented" than at any other point in time, and that he has complete faith in future Apple products and the Apple design team.

Tag: Jony Ive
Avatar
UKPoliticsGuy
14 minutes ago at 02:28 pm
No outright denial though ....
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
djphat2000
12 minutes ago at 02:31 pm
Everyone believes the scandal. They could care less if Tim was telling the truth about this. So, in the end it doesn't matter. Ive is going to start his own company, with Apple the primary client. Believe what you want... I guess.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Yourbigpalal83
9 minutes ago at 02:33 pm
I dont believe Tim Cook for a second here. Honestly...he seems like a great guy, but he is in no way, shape or form the next Steve Jobs and never will be. He just doesnt strike me as a person who has the passion for design and innovation steve had.

So i totally get why Johny would want to leave and seemed to not care any more with apple because his partner Steve is gone and there is no one worthy for him to bounce design and ideas off of. Tim is just not that guy.

What they need there is another Rebel, another Steve Jobs who cares more about changing the world then making a profit!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
555gallardo
7 minutes ago at 02:35 pm
I smell some damage control
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Baymowe335
10 minutes ago at 02:32 pm
The truth is usually much less scandalous or interesting and would get way fewer clicks....
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Doctor Q
10 minutes ago at 02:32 pm
Amidst these claims and counterclaims, we need to hear from Jony himself. What say you, Mr. Ive?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Darth.Titan
11 minutes ago at 02:32 pm

No outright denial though ....

Calling the article "absurd" and that "... the conclusions, just don't match with reality..." is pretty much an outright denial as far as I can see.

That being said... while I have no reason to doubt Tim Cook, this rebuttal would have more weight if being made by Jony Ives himself. Of course that's just my opinion.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Glockworkorange
10 minutes ago at 02:32 pm
I don't think the WSJ article said the design team was not talented.

I think the article talked about how Ive had basically checked out over the past few years.

Cook's comment is misdirection--it doesn't address the true point of the article.

Leads me to believe the WSJ article was largely accurate.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]