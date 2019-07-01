Apple to Announce Q3 2019 Earnings on July 30

Monday July 1, 2019
Apple today updated its website to announce that it will share its earnings results for the third fiscal quarter (second calendar quarter) of 2019 on Tuesday, July 30.

Apple's third quarter earnings results will give us a look at how well the iPhone and other products are doing mid-year following some price drops and promotions in various countries around the world.


Apple's guidance for the third fiscal quarter includes expected revenue of $52.5-54.5 billion and gross margin between 37 and 38 percent.

Apple's quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 p.m. Pacific/5:00 p.m. Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call on July 30.

