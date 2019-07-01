Apple to Announce Q3 2019 Earnings on July 30

Apple's third quarter earnings results will give us a look at how well the iPhone and other products are doing mid-year following some price drops and promotions in various countries around the world.
Apple's guidance for the third fiscal quarter includes expected revenue of $52.5-54.5 billion and gross margin between 37 and 38 percent.
Apple's quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 p.m. Pacific/5:00 p.m. Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call on July 30.