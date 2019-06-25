OWC Debuts 'Fastest USB-C SSD Ever' With Up to 2TB of Storage and Thunderbolt 3 Compatibility

The new OWC Envoy Pro EX with USB-C is a bus-powered NVMe M.2 SSD with transfer speeds up to 980MB/s, one bay with up to 2TB of storage, and Thunderbolt 3 compatibility on both Macs and PCs. The external drive has a silver anodized aluminum housing with IP67-rated water and dust resistance.
