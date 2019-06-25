OWC Debuts 'Fastest USB-C SSD Ever' With Up to 2TB of Storage and Thunderbolt 3 Compatibility

Tuesday June 25, 2019 6:57 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
OWC, a well-known maker of storage solutions for Macs and PCs, today debuted what it says is "the fastest USB-C SSD ever."


The new OWC Envoy Pro EX with USB-C is a bus-powered NVMe M.2 SSD with transfer speeds up to 980MB/s, one bay with up to 2TB of storage, and Thunderbolt 3 compatibility on both Macs and PCs. The external drive has a silver anodized aluminum housing with IP67-rated water and dust resistance.

Regular pricing is as follows:The new OWC Envoy Pro EX with USB-C is available now at MacSales.com.

oneMadRssn
1 hour ago at 07:14 am

not to nitpick.. but enclosure alone price is $89. https://eshop.macsales.com/item/OWC/ENVPROC2N00/

Pretty reasonable price actually...
G5isAlive
1 hour ago at 07:13 am
macduke
21 minutes ago at 07:55 am

OWC, a well-known maker of storage solutions for Macs and PCs, today debuted ('https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-screaming-new-owc-envoy-pro-ex-with-usb-c-is-the-fastest-usb-c-ssd-ever-built-300872607.html') what it says is "the fastest USB-C SSD ever."


Nitpick: fastest external SSD ever is actually Samsung X5: https://www.samsung.com/semiconductor/minisite/ssd/product/portable/x5/ with 2TB capacity and ~2,800 MB/s read/write speeds.


Nitpick: That's not what they claimed.

Nitpick: The X5 is Thunderbolt 3 only.

:)
