Mophie Debuts 3-in-1 Powerstation Hub With 6,100mAh Battery, USB-C and USB-A Ports, and Qi Wireless Charging

The new Powerstation Hub is equipped with a 6,100mAh battery, one 5W USB-A port, one 15W USB-A port, one 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, and a Qi-enabled 5W wireless charging surface. The USB-C port can be used to recharge both the portable battery itself and connected devices like an iPhone or iPad.
The hub features foldable wall prongs, LEDs that indicate battery level and charging status, and a rubberized, non-slip finish. A 1.5-meter AC power cable and a 0.5-meter USB-A to USB-C cable are included in the box.
The new Powerstation Hub is available now on Mophie.com for $99.95.
