Deals Spotlight: B&H Photo Discounting 2017 iMacs by as Much as $600

Monday June 24, 2019 6:49 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
B&H Photo is further discounting a set of previous generation iMacs, providing the lowest ever price for the 21.5-inch model with 8GB RAM and a 1TB Fusion Drive. You can get this model for $1,049, which is $450 off its original price of $1,499 and the lowest it's ever been among the major Apple resellers online.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are a few other iMacs on sale, all of which are the models that were released in the middle of 2017. You can find both 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs discounted this week at B&H Photo, with sales reaching as much as $600 off.

2017 iMac Sale


Apple launched these iMacs during WWDC 2017, with faster Kaby Lake processors, Thunderbolt 3, and faster storage options. If you're looking for more discounts happening this week, be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup, which currently features our ongoing exclusive discount with Mophie.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
2 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
B4U
32 minutes ago at 07:15 am
Whoever is considering these iMacs shall remember that the 21.5 inch ones cannot upgrade the RAM.
Only the 27 inch model has user upgradable RAM.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]