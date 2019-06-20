Deals Spotlight: AirPods With Wireless Charging Case Discounted to $179.99 ($19 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is the version with the Wireless Charging Case, allowing you to place the AirPods on any Qi-compatible charging mat to easily refuel the case and the AirPods. In March, Apple also launched the AirPods with Charging Case and the standalone Wireless Charging Case, both of which have seen more consistent discounts than the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.
Those interested can also save on the standalone Wireless Charging Case for AirPods on Amazon right now. It's on sale for $69.99, down from $79.00 ($9 off).
