Deals Spotlight: Anker's New Gold Box Includes Up to 42% Off Battery Packs and Wireless Chargers

Wednesday June 19, 2019 7:56 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Today only, you can save up to 42 percent on ten of Anker's best charging accessories. These include portable battery packs, USB-C cables, Lightning cables, wireless chargers, and more.

Like all of Amazon's Gold Box deals, these discounts will last for today only, so if you spot anything you like be sure to place your order before the end of the day. Anker's accessories match perfectly with numerous Apple products, including iPhone, iPad, and MacBook.

Anker Gold Box Deal for June 19


Cables
Wall, Car, and Wireless Chargers
Battery Packs
There are also quite a few Anker discounts going on outside of today's flash sale, including discounts on Bluetooth speakers like the Ace A1 Wireless Speaker for $17.99, down from $25.99, and the Ace A0 Wireless Mini Speaker for $14.99, down from $19.99. You can find these sales in our Deals Roundup.

