Satechi Launches New HomeKit-Compatible Dual Smart Outlet

Priced at $60, the Dual Smart Outlet offers up two separate HomeKit-compatible outlets that let you turn dumb appliances into smart ones.
If you have a light that's not compatible with HomeKit, for example, you can plug it into a the Smart Outlet and enjoy on/off controls and real-time energy monitoring.
The Smart Outlet, which is controlled via Wi-Fi and connects to an existing 2.4GHz network, works with any appliance or electronic device that plugs into a standard outlet, such as fans, TVs, humidifiers, heaters, speakers, lights, and more.
As with all HomeKit products, the Smart Outlet can be controlled via the Home app or through Siri voice commands. It's also available in the new Satechi Home app.
The Dual Smart Outlet can be paired with other HomeKit devices in Scenes and automated using the HomeKit Automations feature.
Satechi's Smart Outlet joins a market crowded with HomeKit-compatible plug options, but it takes up minimal space as it won't block a secondary outlet and adds an extra plug to a standard two-plug outlet panel.
The Dual Smart Outlet can be purchased from Amazon.com or the Satechi website for $60 starting today. Through June 23, Satechi is offering customers 30 percent off with the promo code DUALOUTLET, which works both on Amazon and on the Satechi website.