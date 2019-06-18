Kanex Launches New Portable Docking Station for iPad Pro

The iAdapt Multiport Docking Station includes a USB-C Power Delivery port for charging your iPad, an SD card slot, a microSD card slot, a USB-A port, an HDMI 4K port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for use with headphones.
With the iAdapt Docking Station, the iPad Pro can access photos on SD and microSD cards and in iOS 13, can read files from external drives through the USB-A port.
The iAdapt plugs into the USB-C port on the iPad, and rests at the back of the device when in landscape mode, adding a minimal amount of additional bulk. It's also portable and works with the Smart Keyboard Cover. Because of the way it fits, it may not be compatible with other cases.
The iAdapt Multiport Docking Station can be pre-ordered from B&H Photo starting today for $99.95, and it will be available from Kanex later in the month.