Apple Watch Gets Over-the-Air Software Update Mechanism, But iPhone Still Required For Now
In the first beta of watchOS 6, the Apple Watch gained its own over-the-air software update mechanism under Settings > General > Software Update. As on the iPhone, the mechanism checks for any available watchOS update and, if prompted, downloads the update directly to the Apple Watch.
The mechanism became functional on Monday when Apple seeded the second beta of watchOS 6 to developers.
As noted by Jeremy Horwitz, however, users still must review and accept the watchOS terms and conditions using an iPhone. Hopefully this is a temporary step that Apple removes before watchOS 6 is publicly released in September.
Sure seems like the stage is being set for direct-to-Apple Watch software updates in watchOS 6, though it hasn’t been fully freed quite yet from the need to approve things on the iPhone. pic.twitter.com/pf3wBC3vU5— Jeremy Horwitz (@horwitz) June 17, 2019
Updating an Apple Watch's software previously required using the Apple Watch app on an iPhone for the entire process.
This change is in line with the Apple Watch gradually becoming more independent from the iPhone. In 2017, for example, Apple Watch Series 3 models launched with cellular capabilities for making phone calls and more without an iPhone. And in watchOS 6, the Apple Watch received its own on-wrist App Store.
Why.
The answer of course is simple: there's no health app on an ipad. Which leads to the next question: why no health app on an ipad?
From an implementation point of view the ipad is just as secure as an iphone, since it can do apple pay...but maybe apple pay for web isn't enough?
But what I see happening is that it’s quite possible that in September, in conjunction with the new iPhone, Watch and possibly iPad releases, Apple will stun everyone saying that in order to get the advanced health benefits to the widest range of people, the Watch will be available to those not having an iPhone.
Everything they’ve been doing over the past year, and with WatchOS 6 points in that direction. It makes a lot of sense.
But not an iPad, even one with a cellular connection.
Why.
They (Apple) will also raise the price by an additional $200.Why? Why do you people comment and add nothing to the convo except saltiness? Why??
