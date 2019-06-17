Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Walmart Now Offering Online Postpaid Smartphone Upgrades for AT&T Customers
Starting today, Walmart is offering postpaid cell phone upgrades for AT&T customers with a simple online upgrade process that Walmart says saves "up to an hour of time" when making a new phone purchase.
Customers on Walmart can select a carrier (limited to AT&T at this time but expanding to other carriers in the coming months), select a device, choose a payment plan from AT&T, receive the device with free two-day shipping, and then activate it following step-by-step activation instructions.
Walmart says that customers shopping for postpaid cell phones on the Walmart website will find the same low prices offered in stores, including up to $200 off Samsung and Apple devices.
Along with the new option to purchase AT&T smartphones from the Walmart website, Walmart today also announced plans to expand its wireless experts to 600 stores by the time the holidays roll around.
More than 3,000 Walmart stores will have dedicated experts in wireless to help customers upgrade their phones and activate new lines with major carriers.
To celebrate the expansion of its wireless expert initiative, Walmart is offering the iPhone X at a $300 discount when purchased on an installment plan, making the 64GB device $499. This offer is available in retail stores only.