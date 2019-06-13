New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14.5 Boot Camp Update to Address iMac and Mac Mini Bug

Thursday June 13, 2019 11:32 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new macOS Mojave 10.14.5 Boot camp update, which is designed to address a bug that prevented the creation of a new Boot Camp partition on a iMac or Mac mini with a Fusion Drive.

The new software can be downloaded from Apple's support document accompanying the update.

The software update is available for iMac and Mac mini users, and won't be available to those who have other Mac machines.

Boot Camp is designed to allow Mac users to set up a partition to run Windows, providing access to PC-only apps and content.

Apple's Boot Camp update for macOS 10.14.5 comes about a month after the release of the macOS Mojave 10.14.5 update.

