Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14.5 Boot Camp Update to Address iMac and Mac Mini Bug
The new software can be downloaded from Apple's support document accompanying the update.
The software update is available for iMac and Mac mini users, and won't be available to those who have other Mac machines.
Boot Camp is designed to allow Mac users to set up a partition to run Windows, providing access to PC-only apps and content.
Apple's Boot Camp update for macOS 10.14.5 comes about a month after the release of the macOS Mojave 10.14.5 update.