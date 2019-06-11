Deals Spotlight: Best Buy Kicks Off Huge Sale Discounting Apple Watch Series 3 ($80 Off) and Series 4 ($50 off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Although there are many devices in the sale, you'll find the same savings for each Apple Watch model: Series 3 devices are discounted by $80 and Series 4 devices are discounted by $50. This means that prices on Apple Watch Series 3 start as low as $199 and prices on Apple Watch Series 4 start as low as $349.
We've listed a few devices on sale below, but be sure to head to Best Buy to browse every Apple Watch that's been marked down.
Best Buy's Apple Watch Sale
- Series 3 / GPS / 38mm / Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band - $199, down from $279
- Series 3 / GPS + Cellular / 42mm / Silver Aluminum Case with Fog Sport Band - $329, down from $409
- Series 4 / GPS / 40mm / Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Loop - $349, down from $399
- Series 4 / GPS / 44mm / Silver Aluminum Case with Seashell Sport Loop - $379, down from $429
- Nike+ Series 4 / GPS + Cellular / 40mm / Silver Aluminum Case with Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band - $449, down from $499
- Series 4 / GPS + Cellular / 44mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band - $699, down from $749
Series 3 models lack these features, but you'll still be getting all of the expected health tracking features, the ability to log your workouts, and iPhone-connected benefits, like receiving texts on your wrist. If you're looking to jump into the Apple Watch ecosystem for the first time and don't care about having the newest gadget, Series 3 models are definitely a solid place to start.
