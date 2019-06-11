Deals Spotlight: Best Buy Kicks Off Huge Sale Discounting Apple Watch Series 3 ($80 Off) and Series 4 ($50 off)

Tuesday June 11, 2019 7:00 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy has introduced a new sale this week, highlighting discounts on both the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4. The sale covers numerous models of each Apple Watch from 2017 and 2018, including stainless steel cases, aluminum cases, GPS only models, and GPS and cellular models.

Although there are many devices in the sale, you'll find the same savings for each Apple Watch model: Series 3 devices are discounted by $80 and Series 4 devices are discounted by $50. This means that prices on Apple Watch Series 3 start as low as $199 and prices on Apple Watch Series 4 start as low as $349.

We've listed a few devices on sale below, but be sure to head to Best Buy to browse every Apple Watch that's been marked down.

Best Buy's Apple Watch Sale
The Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 are both rated for immersion in water as deep as 50 meters, but there are a few differences between the two models. The newer Series 4 has an upgraded processor, a bigger display area, fall detection, and an electrical heart sensor that lets you measure your own ECG, which is one of the big new features of the wearable.

Series 3 models lack these features, but you'll still be getting all of the expected health tracking features, the ability to log your workouts, and iPhone-connected benefits, like receiving texts on your wrist. If you're looking to jump into the Apple Watch ecosystem for the first time and don't care about having the newest gadget, Series 3 models are definitely a solid place to start.

