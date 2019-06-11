Apple Seeds Third Beta of Upcoming tvOS 12.4 Update to Developers

Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the new tvOS 12.4 developer beta can be downloaded onto the Apple TV through a profile that's installed using Apple's Xcode software.
There were no new features discovered in the first two betas of tvOS 12.4, suggesting the update focuses on under-the-hood bug fixes and performance improvements rather than outward-facing features, which is typical for new tvOS software.
Apple offers up little information on what's included in tvOS updates, so we may not know what's new in tvOS 12.4 even after release. Despite the limited information, we share news of new tvOS updates so developers are able to download the software upon release.
Should we discover new features in the third tvOS 12.4 beta, we'll update this post with details.