Apple Abandons Plans to Build Second Data Center in Denmark

"As we near completion of our new Viborg data center in central Jutland, Denmark, we've decided to focus on growing that site instead of building an additional data center in Aabanraa," an Apple spokesperson told Reuters today.
In July 2017, Apple announced that it planned to spend nearly $1 billion on a data center just outside of Aabenraa, a small town in Denmark near the German border. As with Apple's other data centers, the Aabenraa facility was expected to be powered by 100 percent renewable energy, including wind and biomass.
Aabenraa officials described the news as "completely unexpected," noting that Apple informed them of its decision with a "short phone call" today. The municipality said it will assist Apple with selling the 285-hectare property.
The first phase of construction of Apple's other data center in Denmark, near Viborg, is expected to be completed later this year.