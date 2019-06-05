Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Details iTunes Changes Coming in macOS Catalina
To answer questions about the imminent sunsetting of iTunes, Apple has created a support document that explains all of the upcoming changes.
Apple is planning to split iTunes into three apps in macOS Catalina: Music, Podcasts, and TV, which, when combined, will replicate much of the functionality that's currently available through iTunes in macOS Mojave and earlier versions of macOS.
One of the most frequent questions concerns device management and syncing, which is currently done through iTunes. In Catalina, Apple is transitioning device management functionality to the Finder app, and when you plug an iOS device into your Mac, it will be listed as an available device on the left side of the window, with all of the same controls and information.
The Music app is going to feature all of the music that you've imported or purchased, and the iTunes Store is still going to be available in the Music app for making music purchases. Apple Music will also be available in the Music app right alongside your purchased music or music ripped from CDs and other sources. iTunes Music purchases will also continue to be available on iOS.
Likewise, TV shows and Movies that you've purchased or rented from iTunes will be listed in the upcoming Apple TV app, and it will also be used for future purchases and rentals.
All of your subscribed podcasts will be transitioned over to the Podcasts app, while audiobooks can be purchased and accessed in the Apple Books app for Mac.
iTunes Gift Cards and iTunes credits will be usable in the new TV and Music apps and in the App Store, so there's no significant change there.
Though iTunes is gone in macOS Catalina, all of the iTunes functionality is available through the Music, Podcasts, Books, and upcoming TV apps, so in practice, there are few changes for end users. In many ways, the split makes a lot more sense than having all of those features in one spot, and most users should be able to adjust to the changes quickly.
Here's what it says about movies and tv shows:
Movies and TV shows that you purchased or rented from iTunes will be in the new Apple TV app.
Use the Apple TV app for Mac for future movie and TV purchases or rentals.
Currently, I have my movies ripped to a hard drive on my Mac. The movie files are added to my iTunes library. I like to play them on my networked Apple TV. It works very well as it currently is. I hope they are not removing from the new Apple TV app for Mac the ability to add one's own home movies or movie rips. If so, then I will have to use Plex or Infuse on the Apple TV. However, I like how well the "Computer" app works on the Apple TV for playing my video files.
No, your video rips etc are all still there. Home Sharing is switched on in the System Preferences in the Sharing tab now.
"Audiobooks that you purchased from iTunes will now be in the updated Apple Books app."
And the Audiobooks you haven't purchased from iTunes? Where do they go?
Will you still be able to import CDs?Yes, and you can still burn playlists to discs.
Music is basically iTunes with all the other stuff torn out - it even has the modal preferences window!
I would think we want Finder nice and Lean :)
but this likely does provide a simpler, more user friendly approach for end users than having another extra app.
This was my concern as well... they haven't said anything about imported video, just audio.
