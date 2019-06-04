New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Envisioned New Mac Pro's 'Cheese Grater' Design Years Ago

Tuesday June 4, 2019 8:56 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Following the reveal of its much-anticipated Mac Pro redesign at WWDC 2019 on Monday, a handful of reporters met with Apple's marketing chief Phil Schiller and other executives to learn a bit more about the powerhouse machine.

Apple's all-new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR via The Verge

Ina Fried of Axios has provided a few key takeaways from the conversation:
  • Apple's vision for the new Mac Pro's design changed some and it took somewhat longer than it was anticipating.
  • The circular cutouts on the front and back of the new Mac Pro are made by machining out spheres from the solid aluminum chassis. This particular aspect of the design was floating around in Apple's design labs before the new Mac Pro was even on its roadmap.
  • For those who missed the news, Apple is planning a rack-mounted version of the Mac Pro with a different chassis appropriate for a data center. Apple says this version will be available in the fall.
  • The new Pro Display XDR was "front and center" to Apple and is designed to rival so-called reference monitors that can cost over $10,000.
Other tidbits may surface from other reporters who attended this press briefing, in which case we'll update this post.

