Apple Shares Full Video of Today's WWDC Keynote

Monday June 3, 2019 10:04 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's WWDC keynote took place this morning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, and nearly 12 hours later, the company has finally shared the full video recap of today's event on its Events website and on the Events app on the Apple TV.

With the full keynote now available, people who missed the original presentation can now catch up with all of the announcements and features that were shared today.


Apple usually updates the keynote to its own website shortly after the event, and then later in the week, shares the full video on YouTube.

For those who don't want to watch the entire video, we've shared a highlights version that covers all of the important features in just nine minutes, so make sure to check it out.

Our own event recap also includes all of our coverage today, which is a a great way to get an in-depth look at much of what Apple announced at WWDC.

[ 12 comments ]


ghost187
1 hour ago at 10:08 pm
It took them long enough, they usually post like 1-2 hours after.
colmaclean
59 minutes ago at 10:11 pm

It took them long enough, they usually post like 1-2 hours after.

I guess they had to dampen the audience groan after the monitor stand price announcement.
TobyR
1 hour ago at 10:11 pm
I wonder if they edited out Craig Federighi‘s reaction to the thousand dollar stand. He did a double take at the audience when they booed.
SLSWE
41 minutes ago at 10:30 pm

I wonder if they edited out Craig Federighi‘s reaction to the thousand dollar stand. He did a double take at the audience when they booed.


I highly doubt he took a double take on stage as it wasn’t Craig doing the presentation...
EldonChew
42 minutes ago at 10:28 pm

I wonder if they edited out Craig Federighi‘s reaction to the thousand dollar stand. He did a double take at the audience when they booed.


Craig didn't introduce the Mac Pro/the pricing of the stand..

John Ternus, their vice president of Hardware Engineering did
