Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Shares Full Video of Today's WWDC Keynote
With the full keynote now available, people who missed the original presentation can now catch up with all of the announcements and features that were shared today.
Apple usually updates the keynote to its own website shortly after the event, and then later in the week, shares the full video on YouTube.
For those who don't want to watch the entire video, we've shared a highlights version that covers all of the important features in just nine minutes, so make sure to check it out.
Our own event recap also includes all of our coverage today, which is a a great way to get an in-depth look at much of what Apple announced at WWDC.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
It took them long enough, they usually post like 1-2 hours after.I guess they had to dampen the audience groan after the monitor stand price announcement.
I wonder if they edited out Craig Federighi‘s reaction to the thousand dollar stand. He did a double take at the audience when they booed.
I highly doubt he took a double take on stage as it wasn’t Craig doing the presentation...
I wonder if they edited out Craig Federighi‘s reaction to the thousand dollar stand. He did a double take at the audience when they booed.
Craig didn't introduce the Mac Pro/the pricing of the stand..
John Ternus, their vice president of Hardware Engineering did
[ Read All Comments ]