Last Minute Leak Suggests iOS for iPad to be Renamed 'iPadOS'

Monday June 3, 2019 9:27 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple may be planning to rename the version of iOS that runs on the iPad 'iPadOS,' which suggests major distinctive changes coming to the software in iOS 13.

The new iPadOS name was spotted by developer Steve Moser just ahead of when WWDC kicks off in what appears to be the Developer License terms and conditions.


A string of text reads "Apple Software" means Apple SDKs, iOS, watchOS, tvOS, iPadOS, and/or macOS," with iPadOS being a new term referring to the software running on the iPad.

Rumors have suggested the iPad is getting some major updates in iOS 13, which could provide a more PC-like usage experience. There will be new multitasking interfaces with stackable cards and multiple window support, along with a possible tab view.

New gestures are also coming, and with macOS 10.15, Apple is adding tools that will let developers easily port their iPad apps to the Mac.

Moser has also found indications of new PassKit pass types for cars and hotels, which means in iOS 13, you may be able to store temporary cards for unlocking hotel rooms and rental vehicles.

AnthonyHarris
14 minutes ago at 09:30 am
That could mean we are going to see some serious changes. I'm looking forward to this!
redheeler
7 minutes ago at 09:36 am
I don't care what they call it, as long as the iPad-specific features justify the name change. iOS on the iPad has never really done the hardware justice.
GregJohn
8 minutes ago at 09:35 am
Hmm if they separate it that would actually be nice. Means they can take the iPad to all new levels not limited by phones
travis64
4 minutes ago at 09:39 am
They need to make it more like a mac
StralyanPithecus
9 minutes ago at 09:34 am
Who cares about the name, the important thing is that maybe is the iOS push most people where waiting for. I just hope it makes the Pro a really Pro device.
dannyyankou
12 minutes ago at 09:32 am

What a horrible name. Will they also rename iOS for iPhone to iPhoneOS? Oh dear…

Yeah that would be such an awful name, they would never use that. Oh wait...

https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2008/03/06Apple-Announces-iPhone-2-0-Software-Beta/
Polaroid
15 minutes ago at 09:29 am
My god Apple is getting messy.
WalterTizzano
14 minutes ago at 09:30 am
What a horrible name. Will they also rename iOS for iPhone to iPhoneOS? Oh dear…
Dulcimer
10 minutes ago at 09:33 am
I guess that’s indicative of a more focused direction for the iPad, which is exciting. That name tho…
