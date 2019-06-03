Deals Spotlight: Get the 2017 512GB 12.9-Inch iPad Pro for Nearly Half Off at $719

Monday June 3, 2019 6:23 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
B&H Photo has kicked off a new flash sale today that discounts the old models of the iPad Pro by nearly 50 percent. The centerpiece of the sale is the 512GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2017, with both Wi-Fi and cellular support, priced at just $719 -- a new low price for the device.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The retailer has this iPad Pro in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray. There is another sale on a smaller capacity 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi and cellular), priced at $679 and available in Silver and Gold. This is also a lowest-ever price for the 2017 iPad Pro. You can check out both of these sales below.

B&H Photo's 2017 12.9-inch iPad Pro Sale


Unlike the 2018 iPad Pro redesign, these 2017 iPad Pro models retain the familiar bezels and Home Button of the original iPad lineup. They come with the A10X chip, a Retina display with ProMotion, Apple Pencil support, and more.

Head to our full Deals Roundup for more of the latest deals and bargains happening this week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
0 comments