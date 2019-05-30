Deals Spotlight: Get Apple's Smart Keyboard for 10.5-Inch iPad Pro and iPad Air at 50% Off ($79.50)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The Smart Keyboard connects to the iPad's Smart Connector port, providing a physical QWERTY keyboard to the touchscreen tablet and making it easier to type in apps like Notes and Messages. When folded, the accessory also acts as a protection for the iPad's display.
Amazon's Sale on the 10.5-Inch Smart Keyboard
- Apple Smart Keyboard for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro/iPad Air - $79.50, down from $159.00 ($79.50 off)