Deals Spotlight: Get Apple's Smart Keyboard for 10.5-Inch iPad Pro and iPad Air at 50% Off ($79.50)

Thursday May 30, 2019 10:08 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is discounting Apple's Smart Keyboard for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air by 50 percent. This means you can get the accessory for $79.50, a new all-time low price for the 10.5-inch version of the Smart Keyboard.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Smart Keyboard connects to the iPad's Smart Connector port, providing a physical QWERTY keyboard to the touchscreen tablet and making it easier to type in apps like Notes and Messages. When folded, the accessory also acts as a protection for the iPad's display.

Amazon's Sale on the 10.5-Inch Smart Keyboard


Although this accessory is aimed at the old 10.5-inch iPad Pro, it also fits the newer 10.5-inch iPad Air that Apple launched in March 2019. If you're looking for more sales and discounts going on this week, check out our Deals Roundup.

