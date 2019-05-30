Lexus RX Finally Getting CarPlay and Android Auto

CarPlay and Android Auto will be accessible through an 8-inch touchscreen display that is standard in all models of the 2020 Lexus RX. A larger 12.3-inch split-screen touchscreen is available as an upgrade option. CarPlay appears to be wired, so the iPhone will have to be connected with a Lightning to USB cable.
The new RX will enter production in the third quarter of 2019, according to Lexus. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.
CarPlay provides convenient access to frequently used iPhone apps such as Phone, Messages, Apple Maps, Google Maps, Waze, Apple Music, and Spotify directly from the dashboard. The platform was introduced in 2014 and is now available in over 500 vehicle models in the United States, according to Apple.
Lexus and its parent company Toyota were among the last major automakers to adopt CarPlay, but the duo now offer Apple's software platform in nearly two dozen vehicle models, ranging from the latest Corolla to the latest Lexus LS.