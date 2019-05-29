Mophie Announces 2019 Lineup of Powerstation Battery Packs for iPhones, iPads, and More

In addition to USB-C, the battery packs have either one or two USB-A ports depending on the model for charging multiple devices simultaneously. Each has a fabric design with an LED indicator for charging status and battery life.
The new 2019 line is available in multiple capacities and colors as follows:
- Powerstation mini: 5,000mAh. One USB-C and one USB-A port. Available for $39.95 in Black, Gray, Navy, Hot Pink, and Light Blue.
- Powerstation: 10,000mAh. One USB-C and one USB-A port. Available for $49.95 in Black, Gray, Navy, and Pink.
- Powerstation XL: 15,000mAh. One USB-C and two USB-A ports. Available for $59.95 in Black and Gray.
- Powerstation XXL: 20,000mAh. One USB-C and two USB-A ports. Available for $69.95 in Black.
