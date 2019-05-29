Mophie Announces 2019 Lineup of Powerstation Battery Packs for iPhones, iPads, and More

Wednesday May 29, 2019 9:51 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Accessory maker Mophie today announced a new line of Powerstation battery packs with multiple charging ports, including a USB-C port with both input and output functionality, meaning that it can be used to both charge the battery pack itself and charge connected devices like an iPhone or iPad.


In addition to USB-C, the battery packs have either one or two USB-A ports depending on the model for charging multiple devices simultaneously. Each has a fabric design with an LED indicator for charging status and battery life.

The new 2019 line is available in multiple capacities and colors as follows:
  • Powerstation mini: 5,000mAh. One USB-C and one USB-A port. Available for $39.95 in Black, Gray, Navy, Hot Pink, and Light Blue.
  • Powerstation: 10,000mAh. One USB-C and one USB-A port. Available for $49.95 in Black, Gray, Navy, and Pink.
  • Powerstation XL: 15,000mAh. One USB-C and two USB-A ports. Available for $59.95 in Black and Gray.
  • Powerstation XXL: 20,000mAh. One USB-C and two USB-A ports. Available for $69.95 in Black.
The battery packs are available now on Mophie.com and will be available at Best Buy, Verizon, and T-Mobile retail stores across the United States.

