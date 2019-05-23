Deals Spotlight: 2019 iPad Air Gets First Price Drop (Up to $40 Off)

Thursday May 23, 2019 7:07 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Back in March, Apple launched the new 10.5-inch iPad Air with Touch ID, a headphone jack, A12 Bionic processor, support for the Apple Pencil, and compatibility with the Smart Keyboard. Today, B&H Photo and Amazon have kicked off the first sales for the 2019 iPad Air, discounting select configurations by up to $40.

There are both Wi-Fi and cellular options in the sale, with prices beginning at $474. These discounts aren't particularly steep given how new the iPad Air is, but they are notable for being the first markdowns on the line since its launch in March.

2019 iPad Air Sale


