New 'Friends of Hue' Partner Lutron Debuts New Smart Bulb Aurora Dimmer

Monday May 20, 2019 6:00 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Lutron, a new "Friends of Hue" partner, today announced the launch of the Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer, a Hue accessory that's designed to be placed over a traditional toggle light switch to prevent it from being turned off and accidentally disabling Hue smart bulbs.

The Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer is a wireless battery-powered dimmer that's meant to be mounted right over a traditional light switch, keeping guests and children from using the switch while also introducing dimming controls for Hue bulbs.


You can tap the Aurora Dimmer to turn your Hue lights on and off or turn the knob to brighten or dim the lights.
"Lutron is pleased to join the Philips Hue 'Friends of Hue' program and offer this unique, wall-mounted smart lighting control that enriches the Hue experience," said Matt Swatsky, Vice President, Residential Mid-Market Business at Lutron. "Lutron prides itself on aligning with global, best-in-class companies like Signify to improve and evolve the lighting experience. Together, Lutron and Signify are addressing smart bulb user feedback with an attractive and practical solution that locks toggle switches in place to keep smart bulbs ready, while providing an additional point of control. The Aurora dimmer simplifies the use of Philips Hue smart bulbs and fixtures for everyone in the home."
According to Lutron, it takes just two minutes to install the Lutron Aurora Dimmer over a standard toggle light switch. The base of the dimmer locks the existing toggle switch in the up/on position to prevent it from being accidentally turned off, while the knob snaps right onto the mounting base.

Like the Hue system, the Lutron Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer connects to the Hue base using Zigbee, so it can be used to control Hue lights even when the Wi-Fi is out.


The Lutron Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer, priced at $40, can be pre-ordered from the Hue website starting today and it's set to start shipping out in June. It will also be available from Amazon, Apple, Best Buy and The Home Depot.

Tags: HomeKit Guide, Philips Hue, Lutron
25 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
sidewinder3000
9 hours ago at 06:53 am
This is absolutely amazing design. I love it when a company finds a real pain point and then comes up with a clever, minimalist workaround. I currently have white electrical tape covering all my switches in the “up” position. These are a significant upgrade.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
robinp
10 hours ago at 06:15 am
The idea is great, looking forward to a UK version, preferably with one that works with double and triple switches too.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
DogHouseDub
10 hours ago at 06:19 am
Slick design. Very compact and unobtrusive. I’m impressed.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
oneMadRssn
9 hours ago at 07:09 am

Also, does this even work on modern American light switches? USA TV programmes and movies often depict contemporary US homes with extra-large switches that I imagine to be user friendly and easier to switch using elbows, forearms when your hands are full (or even for those unable to apply enough pressure to a smaller switch).

Correct, this would not work on the larger size light switches. They still sell both sizes in all hardware stores around here, I am not sure which size/style is more popular.

Too bad, because my home has the larger size one and I do think most newer homes have the larger size ones.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Weaselboy
8 hours ago at 07:55 am

Too bad, because my home has the larger size one and I do think most newer homes have the larger size ones.


All newer homes I have seen in the US have these "Decora" style switches now, so I while I think this new Aurora device is a very interesting design, I wonder if the market will be limited by the switch issue.

I converted all my switches to this new style a couple years ago.


Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JakeFromStateFarm
10 hours ago at 06:06 am
So given the design, it’s safe to say that this product is intended to be US only?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
H3LL5P4WN
6 hours ago at 10:03 am

Blank plate = $0.50
Wire nut = $0.25


Tape and a wire nut don't exactly let you adjust brightness.

Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BrentD
3 hours ago at 01:02 pm

Hmm... maybe a regional thing then. I've been in around 25 new model homes in the last month in Southern California and Nevada and every one of them had the Decora style switches. These are what I would say are mid-range priced homes.

We had some can lighting added to our kitchen and the electrician mentioned he has quite the little booming business switching people out to the Decora style, so it does seem to be a thing, at least where I live.

Did not know that style had been around that long, so thanks for the info.

Maybe it's a west coast thing. In the southeast we're mostly normal style switches. I knew the Decora switches had been around a long time because I remember my parents' bedroom having one when I was a kid in the mid-80's. Looked it up and the actual year was '73. Leviton still owns the rights to the style, so it's surprising to me they aren't more expensive than they are.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
konqerror
7 hours ago at 09:40 am

This is absolutely amazing design. I love it when a company finds a real pain point and then comes up with a clever, minimalist workaround. I currently have white electrical tape covering all my switches in the “up” position. These are a significant upgrade.


Blank plate = $0.50
Wire nut = $0.25
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]