Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Contact Info for Millions of Instagram Influencers, Celebrities, and Brand Accounts Leaked Online
The database, which was hosted by Amazon Web Services and contains more than 49 million records, was accessible without a password or other credentials according to the security researcher who informed TechCrunch about the leak.
Records include public data pulled from Instagram, such as profile picture, biography, and follower numbers, but also private contact information like phone numbers and email addresses.
Records also calculated the "worth" of each account based on follower count, engagement, reach, likes, and shares.
The database was initially uploaded and shared by Mumbai-based social media marketing firm Chtrbox, a company that pays Instagram influencers to share sponsored content. Though uploaded by Chtrbox, the database includes info from influencers who have never worked with the company.
TechCrunch found several high-profile influencers in the exposed database, including prominent food bloggers, celebrities and other social media influencers.After hearing from TechCrunch, Chtrbox took the database offline, but the company's CEO did not respond to a request for comment on how the data was obtained.
We contacted several people at random whose information was found in the database and provided them their phone numbers. Two of the people responded and confirmed their email address and phone number found in the database was used to set up their Instagram accounts. Neither had any involvement with Chtrbox, they said.
Instagram parent company Facebook said that it was looking into the issue and aiming to determine whether the data was from Instagram or other sources. "We're also inquiring with Chtrbox to understand where this data came from and how it became publicly available," said Facebook.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
The bad news from Facebook keeps rolling in. Facebook is really the one with an illusion of privacy.
You have no privacy if interacting with companies such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, etc.
Apple is better at protecting ones privacy, for how long is yet to be seen.
Glad my use of social media is limited, my life is bliss. I don’t need to know what you ate at every meal, dress, etc. If I am interested I will call, text or hang out. People are addicted to this nonsense.
Am I the only one who thinks the term “Instagram Influencer” is more of a crime?
Influencers is just another word for advertisers who are trying to make it sound hip and cool. Like sanitary engineer or maintainer (aka Janitor).
[ Read All Comments ]