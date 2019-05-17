Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Promotes Music-Making on Mac in New Ad
"From bedroom studio to stadium tour, the British music scene is alive," the video description says. "See the emerging and the iconic, the graft and the glory, a glimpse behind the scenes and behind the music."
The ad is accompanied by a new page on Apple's website that says "Mac is the instrument of choice for musicians everywhere." The page highlights Apple's music software, including GarageBand, Logic Pro X, and MainStage 3.
The ad is part of Apple's larger "Behind the Mac" campaign launched last year.
Edit: sorry there was 1 new non glowing MacBook there and I’m pretty sure one of those pics was Michael fassbender playing Steve Jobs
By far the best part of the ad.
Although it's for a product they haven't sold in a long, long time.
What about bringing back USB-A port? Or accompanying some fundamental ports that musicians use a lot? Or all of a sudden they are abandoning their working reliable $10k+ equipment to embrace USB-C?
Oh, I am sorry. We have DONGLES. My bad. Just pack dongles with their MacBook Pro. That's fine.
I really hate to bring common sense into this, but people who have $10k audio equipment are either:
a) Rich enough to afford a $10 USB-C to USB-A converter
b) Prioritise audio latency & I/O and therefore are happier to migrate to TB3 interfaces
Not only that but you seem to be implying that these people carting around their MacBook Pros also have their $10K worth of audio equipment with them, which is clearly not the case.
And if you're implying that they use their MBP as a workstation when they get to the studio, then it's even more beneficial to have USB-C rather than USB-A. This is due to its throughput and its daisy chaining. You can have your workstation set up with charging, external monitors, external audio devices, and then it all comes to life when you plug in one cable when you get back into the studio - rather than, say, eight.
There were some earlier issues with the T2 interface working with legacy USB-A devices but I've seen lots of patches for that in the last few macOS updates.
Whilst I think you're overreacting a lot about a dongle, I think you're concentrating solely on the drawbacks based on an older way of working, rather than the benefits that the previous gens didn't have.
It seems odd that people always want "the old Apple" back, yet when Apple humbly ask their users to "Think different", all they get is negative feedback. Not that it's all unwarranted. But sometimes it is. ;)
Half the people in the ad aren’t singers, they are just people who say a load of swear words which rhymeMusic isn’t limited to voice, and voice isn’t limited to singing. Open your mind; think different.
We’re on page 50+ with no resolution, no ETA, no admitting of fault.
https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/macbook-pro-2018-speakers-crackling.2128234/page-57#post-27366551
