Some 2018 Lexus Vehicles Eligible for $199 Software Update to Add CarPlay Support

2018 LS

2018 LC

2018 RC and RC F

2018 NX

2019 NX (produced before October 2018)

2019 RC F (produced before October 2018)

2019 ES, without factory navigation (purchased before October 2018)

Lexus recently announced that it is bringing CarPlay to some older vehicles, following the launch of CarPlay in new 2019 Lexus vehicles last September.CarPlay can be installed in the 2018 LS, LC, RC, RC F, and NX, and as pointed out by iPhone in Canada , the new CarPlay options are available in both the U.S. and Canada.According to Lexus , 2018 and 2019 vehicles equipped with a Lexus Multimedia System can have an enhancement installed that adds CarPlay compatibility along with support for Alexa. A full list of eligible vehicles is below:Lexus says that it is "pleased" to offer the software enhancement for $199, and Lexus owners who are interested should contact their Lexus dealer for more information.Lexus says that new software will be installed on the Lexus Multimedia System to add the CarPlay feature, and a Lexus dealer is required to install the update.CarPlay is already available in select 2019 Lexus vehicles including the 2019 UX crossover and the 2019 Lexus ES.Lexus and parent company Toyota were among some of the last major car manufacturers to introduce support for CarPlay , instead supporting the SmartDeviceLink platform from Ford and Livio.The wide availability of CarPlay spurred Toyota to reverse course and support Apple's platform after all, and the first 2019 Toyota and Lexus vehicles with CarPlay were announced in early 2018.