Some 2018 Lexus Vehicles Eligible for $199 Software Update to Add CarPlay Support
CarPlay can be installed in the 2018 LS, LC, RC, RC F, and NX, and as pointed out by iPhone in Canada, the new CarPlay options are available in both the U.S. and Canada.
According to Lexus, 2018 and 2019 vehicles equipped with a Lexus Multimedia System can have an enhancement installed that adds CarPlay compatibility along with support for Alexa. A full list of eligible vehicles is below:
- 2018 LS
- 2018 LC
- 2018 RC and RC F
- 2018 NX
- 2019 NX (produced before October 2018)
- 2019 RC F (produced before October 2018)
- 2019 ES, without factory navigation (purchased before October 2018)
Lexus says that new software will be installed on the Lexus Multimedia System to add the CarPlay feature, and a Lexus dealer is required to install the update.
CarPlay is already available in select 2019 Lexus vehicles including the 2019 UX crossover and the 2019 Lexus ES.
Lexus and parent company Toyota were among some of the last major car manufacturers to introduce support for CarPlay, instead supporting the SmartDeviceLink platform from Ford and Livio.
The wide availability of CarPlay spurred Toyota to reverse course and support Apple's platform after all, and the first 2019 Toyota and Lexus vehicles with CarPlay were announced in early 2018.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Car Play debuted 5 years ago, and EVERYONE owns iPhones, why WOULDN'T car makers want this in their vehicles?
Still surprised insurance doesn't require something like this.
If they are required to install it then why should anyone pay money for this? Not to mention it's CarPlay.. this should absolutely be universal. Such a scam!
Can someone please explain to me how in 2019, this is still not a universal standard thing?
I also wonder why in 2019 so many built-in car infotainment are unbelievably horrendous. It seems like every time I rent a car I just shake my head.
Sometimes I think the same thing when i see some of the new car displays that look worse than an ipad from 10 years ago. How is the technology so far behind? why is the GUI so bad and the buttons so laggy?
my dad has a 2015 and the touch display looks worse than a game boy color and the response time is terrible.
Sometimes I think the same thing when i see some of the new car displays that look worse than an ipad from 10 years ago. How is the technology so far behind? why is the GUI so bad and the buttons so laggyI would say that across the entire world of electronics, crappy GUIs are the norm rather than an exception. It's easy to underestimate the sheer volume of institutional knowledge that a handful of firms including Apple uniquely possess, that enables them to actually deliver good results.
Agreed.
But my point is, the tech evolves.
Cassette- CD Player- Bluetooth- Wifi- back up cameras- hands free, LANE ****ING ASSIST....yet Carplay? Oh we don't think its important.
I have driving my 2016 Toyota Corrola without Carplay for three years in the row now. And I have driving old Malibu for 6 years before that. I don't have problem with that.
I rather want car have safety features, Carplay is nice feature but not necessary features. I will continue buy Toyota even if Toyota never offers Carplay. Toyota quality and reliability is so good, even lack of Carplay or Android auto is fine for me. Even if Hyundai or GM offers Carplay while Toyota doesn't, I would still buy Toyota.
I am not disagreeing with you, it's just carplay functionality is really compeltely outside the hands of the car companies. It works the way Apple wants it, not how they want it.
