Apple Seeds First Beta of Upcoming tvOS 12.4 Update to Developers

Wednesday May 15, 2019 10:08 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming tvOS 12.4 update to developers for testing purposes, a few days after releasing the tvOS 12.3 update.

Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the new tvOS 12.4 developer beta can be downloaded onto the Apple TV through a profile that's installed using Apple's Xcode software.


tvOS updates have historically been minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. Apple provides little to no information on what's included in tvOS updates, so we may not discover anything new after installing the new beta.

We don't always know what's new, but we do share tvOS updates so developers are able to download new software upon release.

tvOS 12.3, the prior update, was a one of the most significant tvOS updates we've had to date, introducing an updated TV app along with a new Channels feature designed to let Apple TV users purchase subscriptions to services like HBO, Showtime, Starz, and more right in the TV app.

Should we discover new features in tvOS 12.4, we'll update this post with details.

wankey
5 days ago at 02:15 pm

I hope they fix the Remote App that thing is garbage. And the actual sliver of a remote you get with Apple TV is not much better.


The remote app has a problem - the actual remote, you put your finger on the screen and press down to click.

The remote app doesn't do that, which is weird.

They have pressure sensor in the screen, why not make the screen like a MBP trackpad where you leave your finger on the screen, press down to activate it like a button.
Andronicus
5 days ago at 10:46 am
I hope they fix the Remote App that thing is garbage. And the actual sliver of a remote you get with Apple TV is not much better.
Sym0
5 days ago at 01:53 pm

I hope they fix the Remote App that thing is garbage. And the actual sliver of a remote you get with Apple TV is not much better.


Harmony Hub Companion - never looked back, enough said.
