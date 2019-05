Apple has updated its System Status page to reflect ongoing performance issues with a handful of iCloud services.Apple says some users "may be experiencing slower than normal performance" when using the iCloud Drive , Notes, or Photos apps, while some users "may be experiencing a problem" with iCloud storage upgrades.The issues began around 6 a.m. Pacific Time, according to Apple. We'll update this post once the issues have been resolved.Apple says all of the issues are now resolved.