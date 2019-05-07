Deals Spotlight: Get the 256GB 12-Inch MacBook for $800 ($500 Off) for a Limited Time

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
B&H Photo is also discounting the 512GB 12-inch MacBook this week, with a sale that focuses on the Rose Gold and Gold color options, the former of which Apple eliminated in late 2018. Shoppers should note that the Gold option on sale is an older shade in comparison to updated models from 2018, but otherwise all internals are exactly the same.
Lowest-Ever MacBook Prices
- 1.2 GHz, 256 GB, Space Gray - $799.99 at Amazon, down from $1,299.99 ($500 off)
- 1.3 GHz, 512 GB, Gold - $999.00 at B&H, down from $1,599.00 ($600 off)
- 1.3 GHz, 512 GB, Rose Gold - $999.00 at B&H, down from $1,599.00 ($600 off)