Deals Spotlight: Get the 256GB 12-Inch MacBook for $800 ($500 Off) for a Limited Time

Lowest-Ever MacBook Prices

Amazon is discounting the latest 256GB 12-inch MacBook to a new all-time low price of $799.99, down from $1,299.99. This is the lowest price ever seen on this model of Apple's Retina MacBook, only available in Space Gray during the new sale.B&H Photo is also discounting the 512GB 12-inch MacBook this week, with a sale that focuses on the Rose Gold and Gold color options, the former of which Apple eliminated in late 2018. Shoppers should note that the Gold option on sale is an older shade in comparison to updated models from 2018, but otherwise all internals are exactly the same.More sales and bargains can be found in our Deals Roundup