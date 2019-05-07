Deals Spotlight: Get the 256GB 12-Inch MacBook for $800 ($500 Off) for a Limited Time

Tuesday May 7, 2019 11:28 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is discounting the latest 256GB 12-inch MacBook to a new all-time low price of $799.99, down from $1,299.99. This is the lowest price ever seen on this model of Apple's Retina MacBook, only available in Space Gray during the new sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

B&H Photo is also discounting the 512GB 12-inch MacBook this week, with a sale that focuses on the Rose Gold and Gold color options, the former of which Apple eliminated in late 2018. Shoppers should note that the Gold option on sale is an older shade in comparison to updated models from 2018, but otherwise all internals are exactly the same.

Lowest-Ever MacBook Prices


More sales and bargains can be found in our Deals Roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
17 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
BWhaler
2 weeks ago
Almost two years old.

Junk keyboard.

Hard pass.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
Jimmy James
2 weeks ago

It’s a 701 day old computer. This isn’t a deal, it’s just taking advantage of naive consumers


A 701 day old computer with apparent reliability issues. Money in hand. Hard pass for now.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
peglegjack
2 weeks ago

In my opinion this is a much better deal than the current MacBook Air at these prices (not to mention this is much more portable)...


For $800, I would take that MacBook all day over the Air, especially considering the CPU power is basically the same. Plus, you'd be surprised at how much more you take a laptop with you when it's as light as the MacBook is.

From my standpoint, this would be an obvious no brainer, unless you really need Thunderbolt 3(which seems to be more suited towards pro machines). I don't.

As far as the keyboard, I'm pretty used to it to the point were regular keyboards seem a little weirder. And if you're that worried about reliability, Apple provides 4 years of free repairs:https://www.apple.com/support/keyboard-service-program-for-macbook-and-macbook-pro/, which from what I've read are being done on site now. So yeah, people need to quit with the groupthink and mass hysteria about these kind've things.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
NickName99
2 weeks ago
I’d be a little concerned about the keyboards on these. Do they have a real fix yet?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
soloact
2 weeks ago
Please include the bleeping year of the advertised models in your article.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
drumcat
2 weeks ago
I don't mind the age; it could be handy. But I'm not letting anyone I know buy a laptop with a faulty keyboard.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Stella
2 weeks ago
Apple needs to sort out their product line.

MacBook Air, 12” MacBooks, various iPad models - too much duplication in their model range and confused model naming.

edit: typo.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
myrtlebee
2 weeks ago

I’d be a little concerned about the keyboards on these. Do they have a real fix yet?

No, they don't.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Jimmy James
2 weeks ago

Apple needs to sport out their product line.

MacBook Air, 12” MacBooks, various iPad models - too much duplication in their model range and confused model naming.


Laptop / Desktop, Consumer / Pro.

Jobs’ simplicity was genius.

This is becoming a mess.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BasicGreatGuy
2 weeks ago
I bought one of these from B&H (going on 4 months ago for $700). No problems whatsoever. I use it for surfing the web and light video watching. So what if the computer technology is a few years old. It suits the intended purpose just fine. I use my iMac for the heavy lifting. This computer will do well for someone who needs a new one and has a tight budget. And if there is a problem with the keyboard the next 4 years, it is covered under Apple warranty.
Rating: 2 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]