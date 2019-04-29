Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of macOS Mojave 10.14.5 Update to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Monday April 29, 2019 10:04 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS Mojave 10.14.5 update to developers for testing purposes, one week after releasing the third beta and a month after the launch of macOS Mojave 10.14.4.

The new macOS Mojave 10.14.5 beta can be downloaded through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after the proper profile has been installed from Apple's Developer Center.


It's not yet clear if there are new features in macOS Mojave 10.14.5, but it likely includes bug fixes and performance improvements to address issues that weren't able to be fixed in the macOS Mojave 10.14.4 update.

This update will make macOS more secure because after macOS 10.14.5, new Mac apps released outside of the Mac App Store that want to have Apple's seal of approval will need to go through Apple's notarization security process.

There were no major changes to macOS discovered in the first three macOS Mojave 10.14.5 betas, but if we discover anything new in this beta, we'll update this post.

The prior update, macOS Mojave 10.14.4, brought the Apple News+ subscription service, expanded Apple News to Canada, and introduced a new automatic Safari Dark Mode feature for websites.


Related Roundup: macOS Mojave
23 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
skitzogreg
3 weeks ago
Hopefully this fixes the OSX Gmail bug. Despite other reports, the issue has not been remedied. I still have to click the “lightning bolt” DC button to get my email to refresh any time I open the lid of my MacBook.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
SoyCapitanSoyCapitan
3 weeks ago

I'm a hackintosh builder because I like to customize my system
be able to upgrade and change parts, apple likes to solder parts to the motherboard
no thanks

yes Macs are expensive or should I say not worth the price tag

I have a super fast and cool looking hackintosh, I can also play pc games in windows with maxed out settings
something you can't really do on Mac OS because I don't know who's idea is it that Macs are no-good for gaming

just because they are good for education it doesn't mean that you can't use them to play some games every once in a while

a Mac should be able to play some games but is like apple don't want to, just like apple don't want Nvidia cards and want to forced people to AMD cards

the only problem that I have with that new raedon vii card is the design

YUCK

I have a RTX 2080 a hell of a beast but that card is totally useless on Mac OS thanks to mr cook

so I settle for an old Nvidia 740 card for now
because I'm not going to spend a single penny on a AMD card

I don't like being force to buy products or brands that I don't like
yes CUDA is extremely fast but it seems like apple doesn't care
wonder if apple understands the whole point on why people buy fast computers

because they like to do things fast, we don't want to wait an eternity to get the job done
but apple wants to make our user experience a living hell

well they are still selling Macs with 5400 rpm hard drives in 2019
face palm emoji lol
that is absolutely laughtable or plain ridiculous
well they are really smart when it comes to ripping off their costumers

an SSD is at least the minimum by today's standards, we already have 4x pci-e m.2 drives that are even faster than a SSD drive

well I can show apple my extreme disk speed

https://mega.nz/#!MvRFUK5L!tc1BQgLEARu5F29c_E1g1J5t9_Do3Y9n3LxmIuwMK2c


You’re a pirate and casual user. It doesn’t matter what Apple offers, if you pirate the OS you will always always be trying to pirate it. There’s no reason for anyone or Apple to listen to you. True professional users don’t pirate any software. Considering you use seems casual and game orientated there’s no reason for you to have macOS on your system.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
GaryMumford
3 weeks ago
The only way I can run Mojave on my old Mac Pro (mid 2010) is to buy a Metal compatible graphics card. Am I going to spend hundreds of £ to update a 9 year old Mac... No. Am I going to retire it and buy something newer thats Mojave compatible... No, I simply can't afford it right now. I have been a Mac user for 35 years. I have supported Apple through the good times and the bad, but now I'm forced to go down the Linux or Windows route. So now I'm going to be out of the Apple Eco system, that means I don't need to pay over the top for my next phone, tablet and watch and I can find alternative Cloud storage and Music Services.

Nice one Tim :apple:, Cheers o_O
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ElectricPotato
3 weeks ago

Hopefully this fixes the OSX Gmail bug.


I hope so too, that bug is a real grind. 10.14.4 also introduced a weird Safari UI glitch (find function) that I can work around, but it adds to the buggy feel of the last update.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Yurk
3 weeks ago
I returned my macbook, and retired my 2 other macs, after Mojave. Apple software is extremely buggy, and stopped supporting Nvidia. This is 2019, but apple decided we do not need CUDA, cudnn, and we have to use their metal machine learning software. No thanks. My whole university will stop buying apple because of this. We had to switch to Windows and Linux. Tim is incompetent.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
GaryMumford
3 weeks ago

Yeah right. A compatible recent AMD card is something like $100. Something older will be even less. There are many issues, but that's not one.

Going by the compatibility list on www.techradar.com ('http://www.techradar.com'), the cheapest one I can find is well over £100. Its not worth spending that much on a 9 year old Mac that itself is only worth about £50. It may not be a issue to you, but it is for me
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Gogeta-Blue
3 weeks ago

I returned my macbook, and retired my 2 other macs, after Mojave. Apple software is extremely buggy, and stopped supporting Nvidia. This is 2019, but apple decided we do not need CUDA, cudnn, and we have to use their metal machine learning software. No thanks. My whole university will stop buying apple because of this. We had to switch to Windows and Linux. Tim is incompetent.

I'm a hackintosh builder because I like to customize my system
be able to upgrade and change parts, apple likes to solder parts to the motherboard
no thanks

yes Macs are expensive or should I say not worth the price tag

I have a super fast and cool looking hackintosh, I can also play pc games in windows with maxed out settings
something you can't really do on Mac OS because I don't know who's idea is it that Macs are no-good for gaming

just because they are good for education it doesn't mean that you can't use them to play some games every once in a while

a Mac should be able to play some games but is like apple don't want to, just like apple don't want Nvidia cards and want to forced people to AMD cards

the only problem that I have with that new raedon vii card is the design

YUCK

I have a RTX 2080 a hell of a beast but that card is totally useless on Mac OS thanks to mr cook

so I settle for an old Nvidia 740 card for now
because I'm not going to spend a single penny on a AMD card

I don't like being force to buy products or brands that I don't like
yes CUDA is extremely fast but it seems like apple doesn't care
wonder if apple understands the whole point on why people buy fast computers

because they like to do things fast, we don't want to wait an eternity to get the job done
but apple wants to make our user experience a living hell

well they are still selling Macs with 5400 rpm hard drives in 2019
face palm emoji lol
that is absolutely laughtable or plain ridiculous
well they are really smart when it comes to ripping off their costumers

an SSD is at least the minimum by today's standards, we already have 4x pci-e m.2 drives that are even faster than a SSD drive

well I can show apple my extreme disk speed

https://mega.nz/#!MvRFUK5L!tc1BQgLEARu5F29c_E1g1J5t9_Do3Y9n3LxmIuwMK2c
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Morod
3 weeks ago
Let's hope this release is a good one!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
rlf613
3 weeks ago

Does this fix the Firefox embedded video green screen bug?


Yes it does.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Gogeta-Blue
2 weeks ago
well i tell people to at least upgrade to a SSD, but they are very sure that their system runs at very good speed and they don’t need to spend any cash in upgrades, yes there are people like that in this world, running pc’s with ddr1 from the year 2000, yes almost 20 years old, running old software with old hardware, then when they send these machines in to get them fix, they expect them to fly or to run at light speed or have similar speed like newer faster machines, i do the best i can under the circumstances, but if they don’t spend any money on the hardware to at least try to make the computer a bit faster then i don’t know how they dare complaint and demand more speed

for that kind of people 5 or 10 years is a joke, they want to run their computers for 20 years or until the pc dies completely

a man dare to argue and say that the different in speed is not that noticeable and not worth the amount of money

so i had to proved my point and debunked his theory with my i9 extreme computer

then i told him pick up his jaw because it just fell to the floor, lol

not every one is cheap and cry for money, there is people who likes to have good system and spent money on parts, just to have good speed and performance

i also want my system to look nice not just to perform good, but if course not every one is that way
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]