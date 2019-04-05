Ember Launches Larger Capacity 14oz Ceramic Mug, Available from Apple

Friday April 5, 2019 7:53 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Ember, the company that sells iPhone-connected mugs and thermoses, recently launched a new version of its Ember Ceramic Mug that is now available in a larger, 14oz size for U.S. users only. Like its previous products, the company has also partnered with Apple to sell the temperature regulating smart mug on Apple.com and in Apple stores.


Previously, the only size that the Ceramic Mug was available in was a 10oz option. While we enjoyed the overall quality and usefulness of the Ceramic Mug in our review, this sizing issue was one of the biggest downsides to the product, since it barely left any room for creamer in coffee and often led to spills.

With a bigger capacity these problems should be alleviated, but the 14oz option does come with a steeper price tag of $129.95, compared to the 10oz version at $79.95. The two mugs are identical other than their sizes, and let you set a desired temperature, track caffeine consumption via the Health app, and customize the mug's LED.

The main feature of the Ceramic Mug is that it lets you set a specific drinking temperature for your coffee or tea via the iPhone app. Over the course of a few minutes, the mug will lower its internal temperature to that setting, and then keep your drink at your desired level of warmth while you drink it.


They also both have a one hour battery life on a single charge, but if you place the mugs on the included charging coaster you can keep your drink at the desired temperature all day. The 14oz and 10oz cups are made from stainless steel with a ceramic coating so the mugs themselves are cool to the touch even with hot drinks inside.

Ember also sells a Travel Mug with all of the same temperature-regulating features as the Ceramic Mug, for $149.95. At this time, it appears that the 14oz Ceramic Mug is only available in Black on Ember.com and on Apple.com. On Apple's website, store pickup is available and shipping on the new mug arrives as soon as early next week.


arggg14
1 day ago at 07:58 am
I think I'll leave my daily Joe off my list of IOT for now.


69Mustang
1 day ago at 08:18 am
The value proposition of this cup is up to the individual. Some will see value. Others like me, wont. However, I'm pretty sure none of us will see the logic in the pricing they used.
$8 per oz for a 10oz cup.
$9.28 per oz for a 14oz cup.
That makes no sense beyond "we think we can get away with it"


davester
1 day ago at 08:07 am
As pointless as an iPhone-connected pair of scissors. Just because it can be connected, doesn’t mean it should be.
[doublepost=1554477126][/doublepost]That thing is Emberrassing


TheAppleFairy
1 day ago at 08:07 am
Wow, a whole 4oz capacity larger for only $50 more. Shut up and take my money!!!


kcslc
1 day ago at 08:00 am

I think I'll leave my daily Joe off my list of IOT for now.


Totally agreed. This looks like it should be on some “worst products ever” list.


unplugme71
1 day ago at 08:01 am
This is one of those things that would’ve been better spent solving an actual problem like food and health.


iPhysicist
1 day ago at 08:22 am

This mug is actually really useful if you enjoy keeping your coffee at a consistently perfect temperature. Many of the baristas at coffee shops I go to love this thing, it keeps my drinks hot and I never have to worry about my beverage getting lukewarm. Self heating mugs like this have been around for a long time, Ember just does it better I guess.

Coffee should be served FRESH und be enjoyed within Minutes. No need to keep the temperature up when the flavor is already gone. Baristas... people who did not qualify as a whole barkeeper.


slippery-pete
1 day ago at 08:21 am
This could be the dumbest thing I have ever seen.


adamski23
1 day ago at 08:16 am
I’m still waiting for a smart automatic banana peeler.


Nate Weir
1 day ago at 08:15 am
This mug is actually really useful if you enjoy keeping your coffee at a consistently perfect temperature. Many of the baristas at coffee shops I go to love this thing, it keeps my drinks hot and I never have to worry about my beverage getting lukewarm. Self heating mugs like this have been around for a long time, Ember just does it better I guess.

