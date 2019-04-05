Ember Launches Larger Capacity 14oz Ceramic Mug, Available from Apple

Previously, the only size that the Ceramic Mug was available in was a 10oz option. While we enjoyed the overall quality and usefulness of the Ceramic Mug in our review, this sizing issue was one of the biggest downsides to the product, since it barely left any room for creamer in coffee and often led to spills.
With a bigger capacity these problems should be alleviated, but the 14oz option does come with a steeper price tag of $129.95, compared to the 10oz version at $79.95. The two mugs are identical other than their sizes, and let you set a desired temperature, track caffeine consumption via the Health app, and customize the mug's LED.
The main feature of the Ceramic Mug is that it lets you set a specific drinking temperature for your coffee or tea via the iPhone app. Over the course of a few minutes, the mug will lower its internal temperature to that setting, and then keep your drink at your desired level of warmth while you drink it.
They also both have a one hour battery life on a single charge, but if you place the mugs on the included charging coaster you can keep your drink at the desired temperature all day. The 14oz and 10oz cups are made from stainless steel with a ceramic coating so the mugs themselves are cool to the touch even with hot drinks inside.
Ember also sells a Travel Mug with all of the same temperature-regulating features as the Ceramic Mug, for $149.95. At this time, it appears that the 14oz Ceramic Mug is only available in Black on Ember.com and on Apple.com. On Apple's website, store pickup is available and shipping on the new mug arrives as soon as early next week.