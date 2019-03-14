If you're new to AirPods, considering buying a pair, or just want to pick up some new tips.
Apple Adds 15-Inch MacBook Pro Models With Radeon Pro Vega Graphics to Refurbished Store
Apple announced plans to add AMD's Radeon Pro Vega graphics to its MacBook Pro lineup in October when the new MacBook Air models were announced. MacBook Pro models with the new options were able to be purchased in November.
Only the higher-end 15-inch MacBook Pro can be upgraded with the Radeon Pro Vega 16 (+$250) or Radeon Pro Vega 20 (+$350), so purchased new, machines with the new graphics options are priced starting at $3,049.
Apple has a wide selection of MacBook Pro models with Radeon Pro Vega 16 and 20 graphics available. One of the most affordable options, which is a Core i9 model with the Radeon Pro Vega 16, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, is priced at $2,849, a $500 discount.
A base level Core i7 model with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and the Radeon Pro Vega 20 is even cheaper at $2,679, a $470 discount.
There are a number of MacBook Pro configurations available with different RAM, SSD, and processor upgrades, all of which are equipped with the new graphics cards. With the wide range of configurations available, people looking for a discounted MacBook Pro with the Radeon Pro Vega should be able to find what they're seeking with today's update.
Apple even has a maxed out MacBook Pro with Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 20, and 4TB SSD for $5,989, a discount of $1,060.
Apple's refurbished stock does fluctuate, however, so available stock of refurbished MacBook Pro models could sell out quickly. Apple refreshes the refurbished store on a regular basis, and it can be handy to keep an eye on a tool like Refurb Tracker to find specific configurations.
All of the available MacBook Pro models are listed on Apple's refurbished site.
Purchasing a refurbished MacBook Pro from Apple is a good way to get a like-new device at a lower price point. All of Apple's refurbished products are tested, certified, cleaned, and guaranteed with a one-year warranty that can be extended with AppleCare+.
Still feels like these things are over priced.
Massively overpriced.
haha! pass the dutchie! You can get a brand new razer with RTX for less money and PORTS.
https://www.razer.com/gaming-laptops/razer-blade
So what? It might as well be powered by nuclear fusion and brew espressos. As long as it runs on Windows it's a deal breaker.
[doublepost=1552589868][/doublepost]
Comparing windows machines and macs is a pointless exercise. It’s about the os.It's not for those who earn a living with their computers. Speed of workflow is the most important thing to them.
I usually buy from the refurb store when I can but there is no way I would ever buy a refurbished 2018 MacBook Pro.
You're not calculating in the value added by the inclusion of that awesome Touch Bar™! The Touch Bar™ easily adds $1000 to the intrinsic value of a computer - because it's so Awesome™!
almost $3k for a refurbished unit? ouchAt least from my experiences buying refurbished macs, they are impossible to tell apart from a new machine other than the box they are sealed in, which is why I always buy from the refurbished store. Everything inside the box is the same as opening a brand new product and you can add AppleCare. Never had any issue with cosmetic abnormalities or damage from buying refurbished.
