New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Adds 15-Inch MacBook Pro Models With Radeon Pro Vega Graphics to Refurbished Store

Thursday March 14, 2019 10:23 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's online refurbished store is now offering discounted versions of the 15-inch MacBook Pro models with Radeon Pro Vega graphics, allowing the higher-end machines to be purchased at a discount.

Apple announced plans to add AMD's Radeon Pro Vega graphics to its MacBook Pro lineup in October when the new MacBook Air models were announced. MacBook Pro models with the new options were able to be purchased in November.


Only the higher-end 15-inch MacBook Pro can be upgraded with the Radeon Pro Vega 16 (+$250) or Radeon Pro Vega 20 (+$350), so purchased new, machines with the new graphics options are priced starting at $3,049.

Apple has a wide selection of MacBook Pro models with Radeon Pro Vega 16 and 20 graphics available. One of the most affordable options, which is a Core i9 model with the Radeon Pro Vega 16, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, is priced at $2,849, a $500 discount.

A base level Core i7 model with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and the Radeon Pro Vega 20 is even cheaper at $2,679, a $470 discount.

There are a number of MacBook Pro configurations available with different RAM, SSD, and processor upgrades, all of which are equipped with the new graphics cards. With the wide range of configurations available, people looking for a discounted MacBook Pro with the Radeon Pro Vega should be able to find what they're seeking with today's update.

Apple even has a maxed out MacBook Pro with Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 20, and 4TB SSD for $5,989, a discount of $1,060.

Apple's refurbished stock does fluctuate, however, so available stock of refurbished MacBook Pro models could sell out quickly. Apple refreshes the refurbished store on a regular basis, and it can be handy to keep an eye on a tool like Refurb Tracker to find specific configurations.

All of the available MacBook Pro models are listed on Apple's refurbished site.

Purchasing a refurbished MacBook Pro from Apple is a good way to get a like-new device at a lower price point. All of Apple's refurbished products are tested, certified, cleaned, and guaranteed with a one-year warranty that can be extended with AppleCare+.

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Caution)
[ 82 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Santabean2000
22 hours ago at 10:31 am
Still feels like these things are over priced.
Rating: 32 Votes
Avatar
macdos
22 hours ago at 10:36 am

even cheaper at $2,679


That would be less expensive.
Rating: 22 Votes
Avatar
alex2792
22 hours ago at 10:48 am

Still feels like these things are over priced.


Massively overpriced.
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
trekkie604
22 hours ago at 10:53 am
almost $3k for a refurbished unit? ouch
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
The_Joker13
21 hours ago at 11:20 am

haha! pass the dutchie! You can get a brand new razer with RTX for less money and PORTS.

https://www.razer.com/gaming-laptops/razer-blade

Comparing windows machines and macs is a pointless exercise. It’s about the os.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
az431
21 hours ago at 11:37 am

haha! pass the dutchie! You can get a brand new razer with RTX for less money and PORTS.

https://www.razer.com/gaming-laptops/razer-blade


So what? It might as well be powered by nuclear fusion and brew espressos. As long as it runs on Windows it's a deal breaker.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
AZREOSpecialist
21 hours ago at 11:56 am
It's sad, but the recent MBPs suck. They are not pro because they still thermally throttle to an unacceptable level. They are sealed and cannot be easily serviced. An otherwise inexpensive part breaks that requires hundreds in repair costs. Cook has led Apple astray from its core competency, which is the Mac. Apple has ignored the Mac for too long. At this point, losing market to Windows is the only way to teach Apple. Speak with your money. Windows isn't that bad.
[doublepost=1552589868][/doublepost]

Comparing windows machines and macs is a pointless exercise. It’s about the os.

It's not for those who earn a living with their computers. Speed of workflow is the most important thing to them.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Plutonius
22 hours ago at 10:54 am
Now people can buy all the T2 bridgeOS MacBook Pros that were returned.

I usually buy from the refurb store when I can but there is no way I would ever buy a refurbished 2018 MacBook Pro.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Westside guy
21 hours ago at 11:31 am

Still feels like these things are over priced.


You're not calculating in the value added by the inclusion of that awesome Touch Bar™! The Touch Bar™ easily adds $1000 to the intrinsic value of a computer - because it's so Awesome™!
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
logicstudiouser
22 hours ago at 11:15 am

almost $3k for a refurbished unit? ouch

At least from my experiences buying refurbished macs, they are impossible to tell apart from a new machine other than the box they are sealed in, which is why I always buy from the refurbished store. Everything inside the box is the same as opening a brand new product and you can add AppleCare. Never had any issue with cosmetic abnormalities or damage from buying refurbished.
Rating: 5 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]