Apple Store App for iOS Gains Voice Search

Thursday July 26, 2018 4:30 PM PDT by Juli Clover
The Apple Store app for iOS devices was today updated to version 5.1, introducing improvements for the search feature.

The new version of the app features a redesigned look for the search section, with both search suggestions and support for voice-based searches. You can tap on the microphone icon located in the search bar to conduct a search using speech rather than text.

Old search interface on left, new search interface on right
Some of the new search suggestions include options like "Stores near me," "Cases compatible with this device," "Sessions near me," "iPhone upgrade information," and more. Aside from the new search interface, the app is otherwise unchanged and uses the same design.
What's New Search has been updated with an enhanced design. And it's now powered with speech recognition technology for better search results.
The Apple Store app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
15 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
iFanaddic
1 day ago at 10:31 pm
I think most people, like me, read “App Store” instead of “Apple store”
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
urtules
23 hours ago at 03:01 am
There’s Dictation button on the keyboard which works with any text input. What’s the purpose of this button?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
GaryMumford
1 day ago at 10:14 pm

seems like it‘s US-only (or maybe „english“ only as well?)

Must be US only. I’m in the UK and just updated... no voice search here!

That’s the second time this week that Mac Rumors has made a post about something without mentioning that its US only.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
haruhiko
1 day ago at 05:06 pm
No voice search for me. Weird. The update notes on the App Store also didn't mention voice search. Maybe it's US only?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
OldSchoolMacGuy
1 day ago at 04:31 pm
I've never felt the need to voice search in the App Store but I suppose if it's useful to someone then go with it.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]