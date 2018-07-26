Apple Store App for iOS Gains Voice Search

The Apple Store app for iOS devices was today updated to version 5.1, introducing improvements for the search feature.
The new version of the app features a redesigned look for the search section, with both search suggestions and support for voice-based searches. You can tap on the microphone icon located in the search bar to conduct a search using speech rather than text.
Old search interface on left, new search interface on right
Some of the new search suggestions include options like "Stores near me," "Cases compatible with this device," "Sessions near me," "iPhone upgrade information," and more. Aside from the new search interface, the app is otherwise unchanged and uses the same design.
What's New Search has been updated with an enhanced design. And it's now powered with speech recognition technology for better search results.The Apple Store app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]