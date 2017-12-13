iOS 11 Indoor Maps Feature Now Available at More Than 40 Airports and Malls

Wednesday December 13, 2017 6:05 PM PST by Juli Clover
Starting in iOS 11, Apple introduced support for indoor maps for select malls and airports around the world. Indoor maps have been slow to roll out, but Apple has been steadily adding additional mall and airport maps since September.

Apple today began listing indoor maps for malls and airports on its iOS 11 feature availability page, giving us a clear picture of exactly where the indoor mapping feature is available for the first time.


Apple offers indoor maps at 34 airports around the world, in countries that include the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Hong Kong, the UK, and Canada.

Indoor maps for malls are more limited, but are available in several locations around the United States including Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Jose, and Washington, DC.

Apple's indoor mapping feature provides full layouts of each mall or airport location with icons for restaurants, elevators, bathrooms, shops, and other notable landmarks. Different floors are clearly marked, making it easy to navigate through unknown areas.

For airports, Maps users can see the location of gates, terminals security checkpoints, check-in desks, and baggage claim areas, which can be helpful when in a new location. As for malls, stores can be filtered by categories like clothes, beauty, food, and shoes, so it's quicker to find just what you're looking for.

All of the malls and airports where the Apple Maps indoor mapping feature can be used are listed on the iOS 11 feature availability page.

Yet Apple Maps still can’t locate 25% of common businesses, streets or road closures in the US.


Got a source for the 25% number?
It would be nice if Apple could prioritize malls with Apple Stores in them. Apple would theoretically have the contacts for those malls already and could use the stores as staging area for any needed onsite work.
Got a source for the 25% number?


His ass. :)
Surprised Atlanta hasn’t made the airport list. I mean it’s not like they are the busiest airport or anything :rolleyes:
Yet Apple Maps still can’t locate 25% of common businesses, streets or road closures in the US. Too busy focusing on hyper focused things when they’ve missed the big picture.


Still haven’t installed google maps since getting the X.

It was one of my first downloads. Apple Maps STILL, after all the years, screws up and takes me either to the wrong location or can't get me to point B from point A via the quickest, or most convenient, route. It's sad that I still have to use a 3rd party app, like Google Maps, on my X.
Surprised Atlanta hasn’t made the airport list. I mean it’s not like they are the busiest airport or anything :rolleyes:

I would suppose that its not entirely Apples choice which to include at this point. It may require a certain level of cooperation or support from the airports. Can't just enter and wander around at will. Perhaps they have solicited info from many... and these are just the first to respond.
ORD would like a word with you.

But Atlanta really is the busiest airport ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_the_busiest_airports_in_North_America#North_America_40_busiest_airports_by_passenger_traffic')...
Wish it has CDG... One of the most confusing airport out there.
