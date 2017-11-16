Apple's New Chief Lawyer Katherine Adams Welcomed With Multimillion-Dollar Bonus Package of Restricted Stock

Thursday November 16, 2017 6:36 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple's incoming chief lawyer Katherine Adams has received a generous bonus package in the form of restricted stock units, or RSUs, according to a mandatory disclosure filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week.

Katherine Adams

The first part of the award consists of 57,482 RSUs that vest in quarterly instalments on the 13th day of May 2018, November 2018, November 2019, and November 2020, so long as Adams remains employed by Apple on those dates.

The second part of the award consists of up to 57,482 RSUs, a percentage of which will vest on October 1, 2020 based on Apple's relative total shareholder return between November 13, 2017 and September 26, 2020.

Based on Apple's performance compared to companies in the S&P 500 over the next three years, Adams can see the second part of her award increased by as much as 100 percent, or decreased to zero if Apple were to underperform.

Based on Apple's closing price of $169.08 on Wednesday, each portion of 57,482 RSUs is worth slightly over $9.7 million for a potential total value of $19.4 million. The amount could be higher or lower based on Apple's performance.

Apple frequently awards its senior executives with restricted stock units as an incentive for them to stay with the company.

Adams will succeed the retiring Bruce Sewell as Apple's General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Legal and Global Security at the end of the year. She was previously general counsel at Honeywell.

Apple's general counsel oversees all legal matters, including corporate governance, intellectual property, litigation and securities compliance, global security, and privacy.

Kaibelf
27 minutes ago at 07:11 am

"Apple's general counsel oversees all legal matters, including corporate governance, intellectual property, litigation and securities compliance, global security, and privacy."

They left out the most important item, structuring tax shelters to ensure Apple only pays taxes in island nations with favorable rates. That alone is worth multiple billions per year to Apple.


I never get comments like this, as 100% of the time the person making it always fails to respond to the follow-up rebuttal:

"Please describe the last time you paid a single penny more on your taxes than you were required to pay legally." I have yet, after all this time, to find a single person who has said "I paid X more for the good of the US and its debt load."
OldSchoolMacGuy
1 hour ago at 06:38 am
Well deserved. Has done good work and saved the corporation billions.
riverfreak
44 minutes ago at 06:54 am
Mom: Have you considered law? Me: No, mom, I really want to pursue my pottery. Money is just a construct.
Infinitewisdom
26 minutes ago at 07:12 am

Mom: Have you considered law? Me: No, mom, I really want to pursue my pottery. Money is just a construct.


There are a ton of lawyers out there just scraping by. This is definitely not the norm.
Scottsoapbox
48 minutes ago at 06:50 am
You know the next in line was upset to be passed over for promotion and continue with a meager million dollar a year compensation.
