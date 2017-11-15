Sprint Announces Unlimited Freedom Customers Will Get Free Access to Hulu Starting This Friday

Sprint and Hulu today announced a partnership that will bundle the Limited Commercials tier of the streaming TV service into Sprint's Unlimited Freedom cellular plan. This means that new and existing Sprint customers who sign up for Unlimited Freedom beginning Friday, November 17 will be able to watch Hulu with Limited Commercials at no extra cost.
In addition, the companies said that sometime "soon" Sprint Unlimited customers will also get to upgrade to Hulu's sports and news-centric live TV plan. Because Hulu with Live TV costs far more than the Limited Commercials plan ($40/month versus $8/month), an added cost for the bundled-in service is likely.
For more information on the collaboration between Sprint and Hulu, visit the carrier's website right here. Those interested will be able to gain access to the offer starting November 17, and it'll only be available online through December 8.
The Sprint/Hulu partnership is similar to an announcement made by T-Mobile and Netflix in September, when the companies announced that T-Mobile ONE family plans would start coming with free Netflix subscriptions later that month. "Netflix on Us" requires customers to have two or more paid voice lines on a T-Mobile ONE family plan, and if they already pay for a Netflix subscription, the un-carrier covers the cost of the standard $10/month price: "meaning you’ll save nearly $120 every year."
In addition, the companies said that sometime "soon" Sprint Unlimited customers will also get to upgrade to Hulu's sports and news-centric live TV plan. Because Hulu with Live TV costs far more than the Limited Commercials plan ($40/month versus $8/month), an added cost for the bundled-in service is likely.
“How people watch their favorite shows, listen to the latest music, and play the most popular games is changing all the time,” said Roger Solé, chief marketing officer. “We’re excited to provide Sprint customers the best in entertainment through our unique partnership with Hulu.”Sprint Unlimited Freedom offers unlimited talk, text, and data for $25/month per line and the addition of a fifth line is free on every plan, amounting to $100/month for a family of five people. This discounted offer lasts until January 31, 2019 and at that time will increase to $60/month for line 1, $40/month for line 2, and $30/month/line for lines 3-5. There's also HD streaming video and an included 10GB mobile hotspot feature.
Tim Connolly, senior vice president and head of distribution and partnerships at Hulu, added, “We know people love watching TV on their mobile devices, so we’re making it easier than ever for Sprint customers to enjoy their favorite shows and movies on Hulu. This exciting partnership with Sprint gives TV fans nationwide a powerful, seamless entertainment experience that they can take with them, whenever and wherever they want.”
For more information on the collaboration between Sprint and Hulu, visit the carrier's website right here. Those interested will be able to gain access to the offer starting November 17, and it'll only be available online through December 8.
The Sprint/Hulu partnership is similar to an announcement made by T-Mobile and Netflix in September, when the companies announced that T-Mobile ONE family plans would start coming with free Netflix subscriptions later that month. "Netflix on Us" requires customers to have two or more paid voice lines on a T-Mobile ONE family plan, and if they already pay for a Netflix subscription, the un-carrier covers the cost of the standard $10/month price: "meaning you’ll save nearly $120 every year."