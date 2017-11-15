High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Strong Demand for MacBook Pro Increases Apple's Notebook Market Share in Last Quarter
Apple continued to see strong worldwide sales across its MacBook line-up in the third quarter of 2017, according to new market research conducted by TrendForce. Apple's laptop sales once again exceeded ASUS to rank fourth in global notebook shipments, which overall saw a "remarkable" quarterly increase of 6.8 percent and a year-on-year increase of 0.9 percent, reaching 42.69 million units.
Lenovo recovered somewhat from a poor first half of the year, recording 8.58 million units for third quarter shipments and a 6.5 percent quarterly growth. In the fourth quarter, it is estimated to have another 1 to 3 percent growth.
Dell shipped 665 million units in the third quarter with a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1.4 percent, maintaining its third place in the rankings. ASUS and Acer ranked fifth and sixth, shipping 3.82 million and 3.31 million units respectively.
During a recent earnings call, CEO Tim Cook revealed that Apple's Mac division set a new all-time revenue record of $25.8 billion for fiscal 2017. Apple sold 5.4 million Macs during the September quarter, up 10 percent over last year, and gained significant market share as the global market contracted by one percent, according to IDC's latest estimate. The performance was reportedly fueled by big demand for the MacBook Pro, said Cook, and Mac revenue grew 25 percent to a new September quarter record.
"We had outstanding results all around the world in each of our geographic segments, growing Mac revenue by 20 percent or more," said Cook. "We were also very happy with the success of Mac in the education market, where customer purchases grew double digits year over year."
Apple continued the strong shipments of 12-inch products in the second quarter, and focused on the new models of MacBook Pro in the third quarter, recording the third quarter shipments of 4.43 million units and an increase of 11.3%. It exceeded ASUS to rank the fourth in this third quarter.HP recorded a new high in its quarterly shipments, which increased by 17.6 percent, reaching a single-season shipment of 11 million units for the first time. HP is expected to achieve the annual goal of 40 million units, which will secure its first place in 2017 global notebook shipments ranking.
Lenovo recovered somewhat from a poor first half of the year, recording 8.58 million units for third quarter shipments and a 6.5 percent quarterly growth. In the fourth quarter, it is estimated to have another 1 to 3 percent growth.
Dell shipped 665 million units in the third quarter with a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1.4 percent, maintaining its third place in the rankings. ASUS and Acer ranked fifth and sixth, shipping 3.82 million and 3.31 million units respectively.
During a recent earnings call, CEO Tim Cook revealed that Apple's Mac division set a new all-time revenue record of $25.8 billion for fiscal 2017. Apple sold 5.4 million Macs during the September quarter, up 10 percent over last year, and gained significant market share as the global market contracted by one percent, according to IDC's latest estimate. The performance was reportedly fueled by big demand for the MacBook Pro, said Cook, and Mac revenue grew 25 percent to a new September quarter record.
"We had outstanding results all around the world in each of our geographic segments, growing Mac revenue by 20 percent or more," said Cook. "We were also very happy with the success of Mac in the education market, where customer purchases grew double digits year over year."
Related Roundup: MacBook Pro
Tag: TrendForce
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Neutral)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
23 minutes ago at 05:39 am
Meh. 2016-2017 models are still a disappointment to me. I want to see a better keyboard and lower prices.
29 minutes ago at 05:33 am
What percentage was Enterprise? :apple:
28 minutes ago at 05:34 am
Get ready for the Touch Bar complaint posts! It's pretty impressive for Apple.
31 minutes ago at 05:30 am
My only gripe with the pros is the graphics cards. I have a 2016 Pro that still struggles with full screen video playback. That is pretty damn unacceptable for a 2016 machine at this price point (nTB 13" pro).
15 minutes ago at 05:47 am
That's a bad news in reality, because this would confirm the criminal plan to rise prices without giving reasonable choices to customers.
Just to name a few examples:
- powerful machines with cheaper display for developers
- more ports
- gaming machines
- cheaper and bigger storage options
- picking size without compromises...
Hopefully those percentages are inflated by enterprises buying Macs to save on maintenance and licences, and non touchbar machines.
Just to name a few examples:
- powerful machines with cheaper display for developers
- more ports
- gaming machines
- cheaper and bigger storage options
- picking size without compromises...
Hopefully those percentages are inflated by enterprises buying Macs to save on maintenance and licences, and non touchbar machines.
19 minutes ago at 05:43 am
Pretty bad for consumers, given the eye watering poor value for money due to their insanely high price.
Return the function bar, with a physical escape key and put the touchbar above that.
The touch bar is pretty awful with its lack of tactile feedback.
I hope that Apple update that 2015 15" MacBook Pro that they are still selling at a premium price despite having almost ancient CPU / GPU inside.
Get ready for the Touch Bar complaint posts! It's pretty impressive for Apple.
Return the function bar, with a physical escape key and put the touchbar above that.
The touch bar is pretty awful with its lack of tactile feedback.
I hope that Apple update that 2015 15" MacBook Pro that they are still selling at a premium price despite having almost ancient CPU / GPU inside.
30 minutes ago at 05:32 am
I'm glad to hear the Mac is healthy, hopefully Apple continues to invest in this core part of their business. It is a shame however, for those of us hoping we'd see a few ports return to our Macs. Heck, even Magsafe would be such a welcome return. I'll use my 2015 MBP for as long as I can.
25 minutes ago at 05:36 am
Cause of the price after my 2009 macbook pro died, I went to a cheap 1100 euro Lenovo, it drove me so mad over the course of 3 months I sold it and bought back a 13 inch macbook pro, with far lesser specs, yet it just feels great. And I couldnt live without final cut pro, and the mac terminal and ofc serveral other apple exclusive programs.
Im also pretty sure if it wasnt for the price, they would have a very very high market share, much higher then now. Price is still a big point for the majority of ppl to not go to mac.
Im also pretty sure if it wasnt for the price, they would have a very very high market share, much higher then now. Price is still a big point for the majority of ppl to not go to mac.
13 minutes ago at 05:49 am
Thankfully Apple is not run by some geniuses around here.
[ Read All Comments ]