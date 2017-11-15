iPhone X Shipping Estimates Improve to 2 to 3 Weeks in United States and Canada

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Wednesday November 15, 2017 10:56 am PST by Juli Clover
Shipping estimates for the iPhone X have improved to 2 to 3 weeks in the United States and Canada, up from the previous 3 to 4 week shipping estimates that have been available since early November.

The new 2 to 3 week shipping estimates for North America follow improved shipping estimates in countries across Europe and Asia Pacific.


iPhone X models ordered today in the United States and Canada will now arrive well ahead of the holidays, in early December, making them available for holiday gifts.

Along with improving shipping estimates for devices purchased now from the online Apple Store, Apple has also been sending out iPhone X pre-orders more quickly than expected. Many MacRumors readers who had late November or December shipping estimates after ordering have already received their devices or are expecting them soon.

Apple retail stores are also receiving regular shipments and customers who check stock on Apple.com early in the morning and use stock-tracking tools like iStockNow have been able to make purchases with no wait time.

The iPhone X was in short supply at launch and pre-orders for the device sold out within just a few minutes, but Apple has been working hard to ramp up supply to get orders out to all customers over the holidays.

Avatar
DrJohnnyN
1 hour ago at 10:57 am
Expected. False hype.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
developer13245
1 hour ago at 11:00 am
Low demand increases supply and decreases order fulfillment times.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
viperGTS
1 hour ago at 11:03 am
The scalpers are losing leverage. Awesome. :D
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
redgreenski
55 minutes ago at 11:09 am
I need notch free version.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
sziehr
56 minutes ago at 11:08 am
Apple is doomed ship times are not sold out till 2019. Quick sell the stock. Ming Qi will be round soon to announce the death of apple. /S
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BootsWalking
47 minutes ago at 11:17 am
Being a dinosaur-brain I wanted one due to its scarcity. Now that I know I can have one I no longer want it. :p
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Geert76
1 hour ago at 11:01 am
very high demand...right?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
brian3uk
1 hour ago at 11:00 am
Cool but where is SIM FREE!? I aint messin with no Intel modem.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
brian3uk
1 hour ago at 11:04 am

Buy the Verizon version and activate wherever you want.
The Verizon version *IS* the version they will eventually sell SIM free.


i know but I cant find a Verizon in store and online they only let you buy with Verizon account info, which I do not have.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Ankaa
1 hour ago at 11:04 am
Now, for that simfree version ....
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]