iPhone X Shipping Estimates Improve to 2 to 3 Weeks in United States and Canada
Shipping estimates for the iPhone X have improved to 2 to 3 weeks in the United States and Canada, up from the previous 3 to 4 week shipping estimates that have been available since early November.
The new 2 to 3 week shipping estimates for North America follow improved shipping estimates in countries across Europe and Asia Pacific.
iPhone X models ordered today in the United States and Canada will now arrive well ahead of the holidays, in early December, making them available for holiday gifts.
Along with improving shipping estimates for devices purchased now from the online Apple Store, Apple has also been sending out iPhone X pre-orders more quickly than expected. Many MacRumors readers who had late November or December shipping estimates after ordering have already received their devices or are expecting them soon.
Apple retail stores are also receiving regular shipments and customers who check stock on Apple.com early in the morning and use stock-tracking tools like iStockNow have been able to make purchases with no wait time.
The iPhone X was in short supply at launch and pre-orders for the device sold out within just a few minutes, but Apple has been working hard to ramp up supply to get orders out to all customers over the holidays.
Top Rated Comments
1 hour ago at 10:57 am
Expected. False hype.
1 hour ago at 11:00 am
Low demand increases supply and decreases order fulfillment times.
1 hour ago at 11:03 am
The scalpers are losing leverage. Awesome. :D
55 minutes ago at 11:09 am
I need notch free version.
56 minutes ago at 11:08 am
Apple is doomed ship times are not sold out till 2019. Quick sell the stock. Ming Qi will be round soon to announce the death of apple. /S
47 minutes ago at 11:17 am
Being a dinosaur-brain I wanted one due to its scarcity. Now that I know I can have one I no longer want it. :p
1 hour ago at 11:01 am
very high demand...right?
1 hour ago at 11:00 am
Cool but where is SIM FREE!? I aint messin with no Intel modem.
1 hour ago at 11:04 am
Buy the Verizon version and activate wherever you want.
The Verizon version *IS* the version they will eventually sell SIM free.
i know but I cant find a Verizon in store and online they only let you buy with Verizon account info, which I do not have.
1 hour ago at 11:04 am
Now, for that simfree version ....
