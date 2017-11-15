Apple Exclusively Selling DJI's Mavic Pro Drone in Limited Edition 'Alpine White' Combo

DJI today announced that its popular Mavic Pro drone is now available in a limited edition "Alpine White" combo exclusively through Apple.
The combo includes the drone, a remote controller, two extra batteries, two additional pairs of propellers, and an aircraft sleeve—all in a matching "Alpine White" color—for $1,049.95 in the United States.
DJI's Mavic Pro, which launched last year in a gray color, is a portable quadcopter with a foldable design that can fit in a backpack or purse. DJI said the drone is "practically the size of a water bottle" when folded.
Mavic Pro is equipped with a 12-megapixel camera able to shoot true 4K video and 1080p slow motion video. DJI's so-called OcuSync technology with Sport Mode lets you fly the drone as far as 4.3 miles away at speeds up to 40 miles per hour.
DJI's visual navigation system FlightAutonomy, new in the Mavic Pro, consists of five cameras, GPS and GLONASS navigation systems, ultrasonic range finders, and 24 computing cores to navigate and plan routes for the drone.
Mavic Pro's remote controller on left and folded size on right
Despite being smaller than every DJI drone except the miniature Spark, the Mavic Pro can still fly for up to 27 minutes between charges. The drone can be controlled via the remote controller or with an iPhone or iPad using the DJI GO app.
The limited edition "Alpine White" combo is available now on Apple.com and at Apple retail stores. Also included in the box is a 16GB MicroSD card, micro USB cable, gimbal clamp and protector, and a quick start guide.
