High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
iPhone X Should Push Apple Ahead of Samsung as World's Largest Smartphone Maker
TrendForce estimates Apple will record 19.1 percent market share in the quarter, encompassing the busy holiday shopping season, which would be slightly ahead of Samsung's estimated 18.2 percent market share. Chinese vendors Huawei, OPPO, and Xiaomi are expected to round off the top five.
The feat would be impressive as always given that Samsung sells over a dozen different smartphone models, including some as cheap as $200, whereas Apple primarily caters to the high-end market beyond the iPhone SE for $349.
Samsung is expected to slightly scale back the production of its high-end models in the fourth quarter as the brand is seeing the sales of its smartphones being squeezed by the strong demand for Apple's latest iPhone devices. TrendForce estimates that Samsung's fourth-quarter total volume will come to 77 million units, a 5% drop from the third quarter.The fourth quarter has always been the strongest for Apple, given it launches new devices in the fall, allowing it to surpass Samsung in the year-ago quarter as well. Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were released back in April, so sales momentum is likely beginning to decline for those devices.
Meanwhile, market research firm Canalys estimates the iPhone 8 Plus outpaced the iPhone 8 last quarter with shipments of 6.3 million units and 5.4 million units respectively. Canalys said the iPhone 8 Plus is the first Plus-sized iPhone to out-ship its smaller 4.7-inch sibling in a single quarter.
Apple doesn't disclose iPhone sales on a model-by-model basis, but chief Tim Cook said the iPhone 8 Plus has "gotten off to the fastest start of any Plus model," which came as "a bit of a surprise" to the company.
As far as iPhone X sales are concerned, Apple's guidance of $84-$87 billion revenue for the holiday quarter suggests that demand for the device will be significant. Apple should easily beat its all-time record for revenue in a single quarter of $78.4 billion, achieved in the fourth quarter of 2016.
It quite rare to see iphone user.. unless contract telco
Where do you live? Inside Samsung headquarters?
This needs to be said; Where are some of the naysayers who thought Tim Cook would drive Apple into the ground and the company would not go anywhere without Steve Jobs.Well to be fair to naysayers, which I am sometimes, Tim Cook is at the helm of decisions that seem to emphasize the counting of the beans more than Steve Jobs would have recommended, as can be deduced by some of Steve’s past interviews. But he’s bringing in many beans by selling many iPhones to many happy people like my husband, who just loves the X even after giving a couple of Android and Samsung flagships a good spin. It’s hard to argue with that kind of success.
And I don’t recall Steve having the Chinese to contend with both as potential rivals and as potential customers. That would have come, in time, for him, had he lived. That’s a tough nut to crack. I’ve been watching TC handle that one with a certain horrified fascination after seeing other companies get eaten alive swimming in the same sea with those same sharks. I’m impressed he’s maneuvered as well as he has there.
He’s had to position Apple as a global company and expand its image beyond the line of computers that defined its early identity and even beyond smartphones into wearables. As an early adopter of the Apple Watch and a believer in its potential, it’s been fun seeing it on more and more people. Not as an Apple Sheep, but as someone who appreciated the concept from the beginning and thought it was a promising implementation of a sound vision.
Imo it's not Apple who is taking Samsung's market share. It's the Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi. They are taking Samsung's lunch on the low to mid-range segment.
Really looking forward to getting the X. Still rocking a 5S which has flaky Wi-Fi performance and battery life that would be best described as "permanently tethered to charger".
I've been holding off on upgrading for years but the X was just too irresistible.
This year we have 8 and 8+ at the usual price points, while X is a more expensive model. But what if they sell their "base" new model at $999 in the future?
Wow, you didn’t even trade in for the iPhone SE? My 5s got like yours toward the end of a year and even my kid couldn’t use it so we got the SE for her. Even I got an SE I used for a year and still have it. Well anyway I’m happy for you getting the X. I hope it serves you well.
Yeah I'm a bit of a stickler for stubbornly running tech into the ground. I was still on an iPhone 4 but iOS 6 crippled that and iOS 7 made it unusable, so I was forced to upgrade.
Similar sort of story here I guess, but I'm genuinely hyped for the X in a way that I haven't been since I first bought the iPhone 4.
